Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Challenging NEET SS 2025 Exam Schedule - Details

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 30 Oct 2025
Summary
The Supreme Court of India has dismissed a plea challenging the schedule of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2025 examination.
The NEET SS is a national-level qualifying and ranking examination conducted annually by the NBEMS for admission to super-speciality medical courses across India.

The Supreme Court of India has dismissed a plea challenging the schedule of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2025 examination. The plea had raised concerns over the clash between the NEET SS exam dates and the ongoing final-year MD/MS/DNB university exams across various medical institutions in India.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice B.R. Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih, observed that the scheduling of the NEET SS examination was a policy decision, and therefore, the Court could not intervene in the matter. “This is a matter of policy. We cannot intervene. Dismissed,” the bench stated, as reported by Bar and Bench.

The NEET SS 2025 examination is scheduled to be held on December 27 and 28, 2025, following a previous postponement from its tentative dates of November 7 and 8, 2025. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) had earlier issued a revised notice on October 22, 2025, clarifying that the exam would not be conducted on December 26 and 27, as mentioned in an earlier circular.

The petitioners, representing NEET SS aspirants, argued that the overlapping schedule and inconsistent notifications - including one issued during a judicial vacation - had created confusion and logistical challenges for students. However, the Supreme Court declined to intervene, emphasising that examination scheduling falls under administrative jurisdiction.

The NEET SS is a national-level qualifying and ranking examination conducted annually by the NBEMS for admission to super-speciality medical courses across India. The exam is held in accordance with the guidelines of the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

