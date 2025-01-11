NEET-PG 2024: Resignation and Reset Registration Portals Reopened

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has reopened the resignation portal for candidates allotted seats in Round 1 and Round 2 of the NEET-PG 2024 All India Quota (AIQ) Counselling. In addition to the resignation portal, MCC has also opened a reset registration window for NEET-PG 2024 counselling.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has reopened the resignation portal for candidates allotted seats in Round 1 and Round 2 of the NEET-PG 2024 All India Quota (AIQ) Counselling. The portal will remain active until 6 PM on January 14, 2025, offering candidates the opportunity to vacate their seats by forfeiting their security deposit.

Candidates wishing to resign can do so through the official website, mcc.nic.in. This extension follows an initial deadline of December 26, 2024, and a subsequent reopening until January 8, 2025.

Reset Registration Window

In addition to the resignation portal, MCC has also opened a reset registration window for NEET-PG 2024 counselling third round. This allows candidates to modify or update their registration details. The reset registration window will remain available until January 15, 2025, and aspirants are advised to make necessary corrections before the deadline.

The announcement of the Round 3 seat allotment results for NEET-PG 2024 has been delayed. Initially scheduled for January 4, 2025, as per the official MCC timeline, no revised date has been provided yet. Candidates are encouraged to monitor MCC's official website for updates.

Recently, in a major update, MCC has also announced a revised cutoff for NEET-PG 2024, opening opportunities for additional candidates to participate in the counselling process.