NEET PG 2024

MCC Reopens Seat Resignation Facility for NEET PG Counselling 2024 - Key Updates

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 30 Dec 2024
12:38 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has reopened the facility for candidates to resign seats allotted in Rounds 1 and 2 of the NEET PG Counselling 2024.
Candidates opting to vacate their seats will forfeit their security deposit as per the guidelines issued during the counselling process.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has reopened the facility for candidates to resign seats allotted in Rounds 1 and 2 of the NEET PG Counselling 2024 under the All India Quota (AIQ). This decision comes in response to multiple requests from candidates and coincides with the declaration of state counselling seat allotment results.

ATMA 2024 December Session Result Update - Check Important Dates
ATMA 2024 December Session Result Update - Check Important Dates

Key Dates and Guidelines

According to the official notification on mcc.nic.in, the resignation window will remain open until 5 PM today, i.e., December 30, 2024. Candidates opting to vacate their seats will forfeit their security deposit as per the guidelines issued during the counselling process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Initially, MCC had allowed seat resignation between December 17 and December 26, 2024, under the Round 2 rules, which required the forfeiture of the security deposit. The reopening of this facility ensures candidates have additional time to make decisions regarding their allotted seats.

UGC NET December 2024 Admit Card Out Now - Download Steps &amp; Exam Updates
UGC NET December 2024 Admit Card Out Now - Download Steps &amp; Exam Updates

How to Resign Allotted Seats

Candidates wishing to resign their Round 1 or Round 2 seats must follow the resignation process as outlined by MCC during the counselling phase. Candidates must adhere to the rules and deadlines to avoid complications.

The MCC's official update reads, “The Resignation with forfeiture of Security Deposit for Round 1 & Round-2 seat of PG Counselling 2024 has been reopened as per requests being received and is available up to 05:00 P.M of 30.12.2024.”

This development provides an opportunity for candidates who may have secured better options in state counselling or wish to withdraw from the process for other reasons. Candidates are advised to act promptly and complete the resignation process before the deadline to ensure compliance with MCC guidelines.

Last updated on 30 Dec 2024
12:39 PM
NEET PG 2024 Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)
Similar stories
Telangana government

Final Merit List for Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2024 Issued; Round 1 Choice Fillin. . .

ATMA 2024

ATMA 2024 December Session Result Update - Check Important Dates

CSIR UGC NET

CSIR UGC NET 2024 December Registration Ends Today - Admit Card Soon

UGC NET 2024

UGC NET December 2024 Admit Card Out Now - Download Steps & Exam Updates

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Telangana government

Final Merit List for Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2024 Issued; Round 1 Choice Fillin. . .

ATMA 2024

ATMA 2024 December Session Result Update - Check Important Dates

CSIR UGC NET

CSIR UGC NET 2024 December Registration Ends Today - Admit Card Soon

UGC NET 2024

UGC NET December 2024 Admit Card Out Now - Download Steps & Exam Updates

AIBE 19 Exam 2024

AIBE 19 Answer Key 2024 Out: Download Link & Qualifying Criteria

Rabindra Bharati University
higher education

RBU sacks registrar: Government doubts legality, advocate general's opinion sought