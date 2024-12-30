MCC Reopens Seat Resignation Facility for NEET PG Counselling 2024 - Key Updates

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has reopened the facility for candidates to resign seats allotted in Rounds 1 and 2 of the NEET PG Counselling 2024. Candidates opting to vacate their seats will forfeit their security deposit as per the guidelines issued during the counselling process.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has reopened the facility for candidates to resign seats allotted in Rounds 1 and 2 of the NEET PG Counselling 2024 under the All India Quota (AIQ). This decision comes in response to multiple requests from candidates and coincides with the declaration of state counselling seat allotment results.

Key Dates and Guidelines

According to the official notification on mcc.nic.in, the resignation window will remain open until 5 PM today, i.e., December 30, 2024. Candidates opting to vacate their seats will forfeit their security deposit as per the guidelines issued during the counselling process.

Initially, MCC had allowed seat resignation between December 17 and December 26, 2024, under the Round 2 rules, which required the forfeiture of the security deposit. The reopening of this facility ensures candidates have additional time to make decisions regarding their allotted seats.

How to Resign Allotted Seats

Candidates wishing to resign their Round 1 or Round 2 seats must follow the resignation process as outlined by MCC during the counselling phase. Candidates must adhere to the rules and deadlines to avoid complications.

The MCC's official update reads, “The Resignation with forfeiture of Security Deposit for Round 1 & Round-2 seat of PG Counselling 2024 has been reopened as per requests being received and is available up to 05:00 P.M of 30.12.2024.”

This development provides an opportunity for candidates who may have secured better options in state counselling or wish to withdraw from the process for other reasons. Candidates are advised to act promptly and complete the resignation process before the deadline to ensure compliance with MCC guidelines.