ATMA 2024

ATMA 2024 December Session Result Update - Check Important Dates

Posted on 30 Dec 2024
12:08 PM

The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has updated the result date for the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) 2024 December session exam.
In a recent update, AIMS has also announced the ATMA 2025 schedule with all important dates.

The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has updated the result date for the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) 2024 December session exam. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their results on December 31, 2024, at 5 PM through the official website.

The ATMA 2024 exam, conducted on December 22, aims to provide admissions to various postgraduate management programmes at participating institutions across the country. These programs include MBA, PGDM, MMS, MCA, and other management postgraduate courses.

CSIR UGC NET 2024 December Registration Ends Today - Admit Card Soon
CSIR UGC NET 2024 December Registration Ends Today - Admit Card Soon

How to Download ATMA 2024 Results

Candidates can follow the steps below to check their ATMA results once it has been published;

  • Visit the official website at atmaaims.com.
  • Click on the link for ATMA December 2024 results.
  • Enter your application number and password.
  • Submit the credentials to view your result.
  • Download the result and keep a printed copy for future reference.
MH CET 3-Year LLB 2025 Registration Begins - Key Dates and How to Apply
MH CET 3-Year LLB 2025 Registration Begins - Key Dates and How to Apply

In a recent update, AIMS has also announced the ATMA 2025 schedule with all important dates. The exam is set to take place on February 16 with the ongoing registration process concluding on February 4, 2025. The admit cards will be released on February 12 with the declaration of results on February 22, 2025.

Last updated on 30 Dec 2024
12:11 PM
ATMA 2024 AIMS Test for Management Admissions
