NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Out: Allotted Candidates Number Remain Unchanged

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Nov 2025
14:28 PM

Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared the NEET PG counselling 2025 first round final seat allotment.
Candidates who participated in this round of counselling can now check their allotment status on the official MCC website – mcc.nic.in.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared the NEET PG counselling 2025 first round final seat allotment, following the release of the provisional seat allotment result. Candidates who participated in this round of counselling can now check their allotment status on the official MCC website – mcc.nic.in.

After the publication of the provisional seat allotment on November 21, candidates were allowed to inform any discrepancies found in the result to MCC through email until November 22, noon.

JK NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling Begins: Revised Merit List Released by JKBOPEE
WB NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Registration Ends Today: Schedule Revised for All Rounds

Steps to Download the Seat Allotment Result

  • Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.
  • Select the ‘PG Medical’ tab.
  • Click on the ‘Final Result of Round I for PG Counselling 2025’ link.
  • The result will be displayed in a PDF format.
  • View and download your final allotment result for future reference.

A total of 26,889 candidates, including 466 Non-Resident Indian (NRI) applicants, have been allotted seats in the first round.

The seat allotment list provides details of the allocated institutes, allotment category, candidate category, specialisations, rank, and remarks. Candidates who have been allotted seats must complete the reporting process at their respective institutes before the stipulated deadline.

Candidates who have secured seats in this round must complete all admission formalities, including document verification and fee submission, within the stipulated timeline to avoid cancellation of their allotment.

Find the direct seat allotment result here.

