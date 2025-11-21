JK NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling Begins: Revised Merit List Released by JKBOPEE

Summary The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE) has officially begun the choice filling process for J-K NEET PG 2025 counselling. The round 1 choice filling window will remain accessible until November 23, 2025.

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (JKBOPEE) has officially begun the choice filling process for J-K NEET PG 2025 counselling, offering 1,328 qualified candidates the opportunity to select courses and colleges for postgraduate medical admissions. Only those candidates who have been assigned a UT rank based on their NEET PG 2025 results are eligible to participate.

The round 1 choice filling window will remain accessible until November 23 through the official portal, jkbopee.gov.in. Candidates must list their preferred courses and institutions in order of priority. To complete the registration and be considered for seat allotment, applicants are required to pay a counselling fee of ₹2,000.

The seat matrix for NEET PG 2025, detailing available seats across government and private medical institutions in Jammu and Kashmir, has been updated on the official website.

Revised Merit List and Cut-Off Details

The board recently issued a revised provisional merit list following a review of objections submitted until October 31. Two candidates requested the inclusion of Difficult Area incentive marks, and after examination, the board accepted their claims. As a result, JKBOPEE has updated the merit list and the list of Difficult Area beneficiaries.

A total of 29 candidates have now been awarded incentive marks as per the revised list. The NEET PG 2025 cut-off marks for Jammu and Kashmir candidates range from 695.50 to 236, reflecting eligibility across various categories.

Candidates were previously asked to rectify errors—such as incorrect date of birth or invalid NEET PG scorecards—by October 31. Those who failed to correct deficiencies or submitted invalid documents, including domicile certificates, state medical registration, or MCI registration, have been deemed ineligible for online choice filling.

However, JKBOPEE has provided an additional opportunity: candidates may submit valid documents in person or through an authorised representative at the JKBOPEE offices in Jammu or Srinagar on or before November 23. Only after successful verification will such candidates be permitted to participate in choice filling.

Candidates belonging to reserved categories who could not submit valid certificates by the deadline will be considered under open merit. The board has also rejected the candidature of individuals found ineligible in their respective categories.

Candidates are advised to ensure timely document submission and complete their choice filling before the deadline to secure their place in the upcoming allotment rounds.