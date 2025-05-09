NEET SS Counselling 2024 Schedule Out on mcc.nic.in - Check Key Dates and Guidelines

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially announced the schedule for the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Super-Speciality (NEET SS) Counselling 2024. This year’s counselling process will be conducted in three rounds, with registration for Round 1 starting on May 13, 2025.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially announced the schedule for the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Super-Speciality (NEET SS) Counselling 2024. This year’s counselling process will be conducted in three rounds, with registration for Round 1 starting on May 13, 2025.

Ahead of the registration, seat matrix verification by participating institutes will take place on May 12. Candidates can complete their registration and fee payment until May 18. The choice filling window will remain open from May 14 to May 18, 2025, with the choice locking facility available on May 18 till 11.55 PM.

The seat allotment processing for Round 1 is scheduled from May 19 to May 20, with the result declaration on May 21. Following this, candidates allotted seats must report to their respective institutes for admission formalities and document verification between May 22 and May 26, 2025.

The NEET SS 2024 results were declared by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on April 25, covering admissions for 15 super-speciality medical groups. Notably, two new groups — Critical Care Medicine and Medical Oncology — have been introduced this year, expanding the academic opportunities for medical postgraduates.

The academic session for NEET SS 2024 is set to commence on June 20, 2025.

For detailed information about the other rounds and registration, candidates should visit the official MCC website.

Find the detailed counselling schedule here.