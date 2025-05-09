NEET SS 2024

NEET SS Counselling 2024 Schedule Out on mcc.nic.in - Check Key Dates and Guidelines

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 09 May 2025
12:55 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially announced the schedule for the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Super-Speciality (NEET SS) Counselling 2024.
This year’s counselling process will be conducted in three rounds, with registration for Round 1 starting on May 13, 2025.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially announced the schedule for the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Super-Speciality (NEET SS) Counselling 2024. This year’s counselling process will be conducted in three rounds, with registration for Round 1 starting on May 13, 2025.

WBJEE Answer Key 2025 Out on wbjeeb.nic.in - Download Link and Updates
WBJEE Answer Key 2025 Out on wbjeeb.nic.in - Download Link and Updates

Ahead of the registration, seat matrix verification by participating institutes will take place on May 12. Candidates can complete their registration and fee payment until May 18. The choice filling window will remain open from May 14 to May 18, 2025, with the choice locking facility available on May 18 till 11.55 PM.

The seat allotment processing for Round 1 is scheduled from May 19 to May 20, with the result declaration on May 21. Following this, candidates allotted seats must report to their respective institutes for admission formalities and document verification between May 22 and May 26, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT
Will the CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2025 be Declared in Two Halves? Board Issues Statement
Will the CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2025 be Declared in Two Halves? Board Issues Statement

The NEET SS 2024 results were declared by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on April 25, covering admissions for 15 super-speciality medical groups. Notably, two new groups — Critical Care Medicine and Medical Oncology — have been introduced this year, expanding the academic opportunities for medical postgraduates.

The academic session for NEET SS 2024 is set to commence on June 20, 2025.

For detailed information about the other rounds and registration, candidates should visit the official MCC website.

Find the detailed counselling schedule here.

Last updated on 09 May 2025
12:56 PM
NEET SS 2024 Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) NEET SS Counselling NEET counselling
Similar stories
WBJEE 2025

WBJEE Answer Key 2025 Out on wbjeeb.nic.in - Download Link and Updates

UGC NET 2025

UGC NET June 2025 Registration Deadline Extended - Check New Dates

CBSE 2025

Will the CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2025 be Declared in Two Halves? Board Issues State. . .

ICAI CA 2025

CA May 2025 Update: ICAI Postpones Final, Intermediate Exams Amid India-Pakistan Tens. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
WBJEE 2025

WBJEE Answer Key 2025 Out on wbjeeb.nic.in - Download Link and Updates

UGC NET 2025

UGC NET June 2025 Registration Deadline Extended - Check New Dates

NIPS
NIPS

Eastern India’s No. 1 Hotel Management Institute Opens Doors to Global Careers

CBSE 2025

Will the CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2025 be Declared in Two Halves? Board Issues State. . .

ICAI CA 2025

CA May 2025 Update: ICAI Postpones Final, Intermediate Exams Amid India-Pakistan Tens. . .

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education

RBSE Issues REET Result 2025 at reet2024.co.in- Direct Link to Download Inside

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality