JAC Class 12 Arts Result 2025 Declared - Link, Pass Percentage and Toppers List

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has officially announced the much-awaited Class 12 Arts stream results for 2025 today, June 5. Over 2.27 lakh students who appeared for the Arts stream examinations can now access their digital scorecards on the council's official portals — jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, and the DigiLocker platform.

Students can check their results by entering their roll code and roll number. The digital mark sheets became available from 2.15 PM onwards, following a press conference led by the JAC chairman.

This year, a total of 2,27,222 students appeared for the JAC Class 12 Arts exams, which were held from February 11 to March 4, 2025. Out of them, 2,17,273 candidates passed, registering an impressive overall pass percentage of 95.62%.

Among the achievers, Dev Tiwari emerged as the Arts stream topper, earning the highest marks in the state.

Top 5 Students

Rank 1 - Dev Tiwari (481 marks)

Rank 2 - Prerna Kumari (470 marks)

Rank 3 - Surai Kumar Das (466 marks)

Rank 3 - Kumari Ritamwara (466 marks)

Rank 4 - Shreya Anand (464 marks)

Rank 5 - Ananaya Pal (463 marks)

Rank 5 - Usha Rani (463 marks)

Rank 5 - Shivani Kumari (463 marks)

Meanwhile, the results for the Science and Commerce streams had already been declared earlier on May 31, 2025.

