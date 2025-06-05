Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC)

JAC Class 12 Arts Result 2025 Declared - Link, Pass Percentage and Toppers List

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 05 Jun 2025
15:31 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has officially announced the much-awaited Class 12 Arts stream results for 2025 today, June 5.
Students who appeared for the Arts stream examinations can now access their digital scorecards on the council's official portals — jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, and the DigiLocker platform.

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has officially announced the much-awaited Class 12 Arts stream results for 2025 today, June 5. Over 2.27 lakh students who appeared for the Arts stream examinations can now access their digital scorecards on the council's official portals — jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, and the DigiLocker platform.

Students can check their results by entering their roll code and roll number. The digital mark sheets became available from 2.15 PM onwards, following a press conference led by the JAC chairman.

National Entrance Screening Test 2025 Admit Card Released - Check Steps &amp; Seat Matrix
National Entrance Screening Test 2025 Admit Card Released - Check Steps &amp; Seat Matrix
TS TET June 2025 - Exam Dates Announced, Mock Test Link Activated! All Details
TS TET June 2025 - Exam Dates Announced, Mock Test Link Activated! All Details

This year, a total of 2,27,222 students appeared for the JAC Class 12 Arts exams, which were held from February 11 to March 4, 2025. Out of them, 2,17,273 candidates passed, registering an impressive overall pass percentage of 95.62%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the achievers, Dev Tiwari emerged as the Arts stream topper, earning the highest marks in the state.

Top 5 Students

  • Rank 1 - Dev Tiwari (481 marks)
  • Rank 2 - Prerna Kumari (470 marks)
  • Rank 3 - Surai Kumar Das (466 marks)
  • Rank 3 - Kumari Ritamwara (466 marks)
  • Rank 4 - Shreya Anand (464 marks)
  • Rank 5 - Ananaya Pal (463 marks)
  • Rank 5 - Usha Rani (463 marks)
  • Rank 5 - Shivani Kumari (463 marks)

Meanwhile, the results for the Science and Commerce streams had already been declared earlier on May 31, 2025.

Find the direct result download link.

Last updated on 05 Jun 2025
17:09 PM
Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Result
Similar stories
DNB PDCET 2025

NBEMS Publishes DNB PDCET 2025 Counselling Round 2 Allotment List- Details Here

Rajasthan government

Rajasthan BSTC Answer Key 2025 Expected Today at predeledraj2025.in- Details Here

TANCET 2025

TANCET Counselling 2025 Begins Today at tn-mbamca.com- Check Detailed Schedule Here

TJEE 2025

Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination Begins TJEE Counselling 2025- Direct Link. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
DNB PDCET 2025

NBEMS Publishes DNB PDCET 2025 Counselling Round 2 Allotment List- Details Here

Rajasthan government

Rajasthan BSTC Answer Key 2025 Expected Today at predeledraj2025.in- Details Here

IIM Ranchi

IIM Ranchi to Host the 10th Pan-IIM WMC: Focusing on Social Impact through Management. . .

TANCET 2025

TANCET Counselling 2025 Begins Today at tn-mbamca.com- Check Detailed Schedule Here

TJEE 2025

Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination Begins TJEE Counselling 2025- Direct Link. . .

TSCHE

TS EdCET 2025 Answer Key, Response Sheet, Master Question Papers OUT- Challenge Till . . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality