NEET PG 2024

NEET PG Counselling 2024: MCC Releases Final Seat Allotment List for All Rounds!

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 08 Feb 2025
10:10 AM

File Image

Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the list of candidates who have secured admission under NEET PG 2024 counselling up to Round 3.
Candidates are urged to verify their names on the list and immediately contact their allotted college if their name is missing.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the list of candidates who have secured admission under NEET PG 2024 counselling up to Round 3, following the Supreme Court’s dismissal of a plea seeking cancellation of these admissions. In a major development, the Supreme Court had sought responses from the Centre, National Medical Commission (NMC), and Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) regarding a petition demanding a fresh round of NEET PG 2024 counselling. The plea, filed by aggrieved candidates, highlights serious discrepancies in the All India Quota (AIQ) Round 3 counselling process, leading to unfair seat allocations.

NEET UG 2025 Registration Begins - Direct Link and Exam Schedule
WB NEET PG Counselling 2024 - Round 3 Seat Allotment Postponed!
With the rejection of the plea and publication of the seat allotment details, candidates are urged to verify their names on the list and immediately contact their allotted college if their name is missing.

The list includes candidate roll numbers, names, allotted institutes, and subjects for all candidates who joined up to 11.30 AM on February 7, 2025. MCC has advised all admitted candidates to ensure their names are on the list to avoid any discrepancies.

If a candidate's name is missing from the list, they must immediately contact their allotted college for resolution.

The MCC is expected to extend the round 3 reporting deadline because of the recent national and state-level changes. Previously, the Committee had extended the Round 3 reporting deadline twice, considering requests from several state quota aspirants.

Find the admission list link here.

Last updated on 08 Feb 2025
10:11 AM
NEET PG 2024 Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality