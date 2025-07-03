NEET SS 2024 Stray Round Postponed! New Dates After Tamil Nadu In-Service Admissions

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially postponed the stray round of NEET SS counselling 2024 in view of the ongoing second round of admissions for Tamil Nadu in-service candidates. As per the latest announcement, the revised schedule for the stray vacancy round will be notified soon on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially postponed the stray round of NEET SS counselling 2024 in view of the ongoing second round of admissions for Tamil Nadu in-service candidates. As per the latest announcement, the revised schedule for the stray vacancy round will be notified soon on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

According to the existing NEET Super-Specialty (SS) counselling timeline, the round 3 seat allotment result was set to be declared on Wednesday, July 2, 2025. However, the final stray round of counselling has been rescheduled in accordance with the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s directive to prioritise the in-service counselling process in Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil Nadu state NEET SS counselling for in-service candidates is currently underway, with the second round scheduled to conclude by July 5. Selected candidates must report and secure admissions by July 10. Following this, the state authorities will return any vacant SS seats to the MCC by July 11, 2025, after which the committee will proceed with the national-level stray round admissions.

In a recent update, MCC also permitted candidates who secured seats through the Institute of National Importance Super-Specialty (INI SS) counselling to resign from their NEET SS seats, though this would involve forfeiture of their security deposit. This decision was taken after multiple requests from super-specialty candidates participating in both central and institutional counselling rounds.

A fresh schedule for the NEET SS 2024 stray round counselling will be published shortly on the official MCC portal. Candidates are advised to regularly visit mcc.nic.in for the latest updates and instructions.