NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025: MCC to Close NRI Conversion Window Soon! Check Rules and Document List

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 27 Oct 2025
11:36 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released an important notice for candidates participating in the NEET PG Counselling 2025.
Students who wish to convert their nationality to Non-Resident Indian (NRI) status for admission purposes are instructed to submit the required documents by October 28, 2025.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released an important notice for candidates participating in the NEET PG Counselling 2025. Students who wish to convert their nationality to Non-Resident Indian (NRI) status for admission purposes are instructed to submit the required documents by October 28, 2025.

The official notification is available on the MCC website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates must email their NEET PG admit card, proof of NRI status, and supporting documents to nri.adgmemcc1@gmail.com before the deadline. Submissions after the cut-off date will not be considered.

MCC Opens Reset Registration for NEET PG 2025 Counselling Round 1: Check Full Schedule
MCC Opens Reset Registration for NEET PG 2025 Counselling Round 1: Check Full Schedule
Chhath Puja 2025: Educational Institutions in Several States Closed, Check Reopening Dates
Chhath Puja 2025: Educational Institutions in Several States Closed, Check Reopening Dates

Documents Required for NRI Conversion

ADVERTISEMENT
  • NEET PG Admit Card and Score Card
  • Valid Passport, Visa/Residence Permit/Work Permit
  • Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) or Person of Indian Origin (PIO) Card (if applicable)
  • NRI Certificate issued by the competent authority (Embassy/Indian Consulate)
  • Certificate of Relationship between the NRI relative and the candidate (issued by Revenue Authority through Family Tree)
  • Notarized Affidavit from the NRI relative stating sponsorship of the candidate’s course fees and living expenses, supported by NRE Bank Account Passbook
  • Class 10 and 12 Mark Sheets and Passing Certificates
  • Birth Certificate
  • Passport of candidate or sponsor (optional)

The MCC clarified that only candidates submitting documents within the deadline will be eligible for NRI conversion during the counselling process.

The NEET PG 2025 counselling began on October 17, 2025, following months of delay. Candidates can register by clicking on “New Registration 2025” under the “Candidate Activity” section on the MCC portal, and entering their NEET PG roll number, password, and selecting the type of counselling.

Aspirants are advised to ensure all documents are valid and properly attested to avoid rejection during the verification process.

Last updated on 27 Oct 2025
11:36 AM
NEET PG 2025 Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) NEET counselling NRI
Similar stories
educational institutions

Chhath Puja 2025: Educational Institutions in Several States Closed, Check Reopening . . .

AISSEE 2026

AISSEE 2026 Admissions: NTA Adds New Sainik Schools! Check List and Registration Upda. . .

NEET UG 2025

UP NEET UG 2025: Round 3 Seat Allotment Postponed Following Schedule Revision - New D. . .

NHPC Limited

NHPC JE Admit Card 2025 Out: Hall Ticket Download Link, Exam Pattern and Marking Sche. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
educational institutions

Chhath Puja 2025: Educational Institutions in Several States Closed, Check Reopening . . .

AISSEE 2026

AISSEE 2026 Admissions: NTA Adds New Sainik Schools! Check List and Registration Upda. . .

NEET UG 2025

UP NEET UG 2025: Round 3 Seat Allotment Postponed Following Schedule Revision - New D. . .

NHPC Limited

NHPC JE Admit Card 2025 Out: Hall Ticket Download Link, Exam Pattern and Marking Sche. . .

NEET PG 2025

MCC Opens Reset Registration for NEET PG 2025 Counselling Round 1: Check Full Schedul. . .

St. Montfort’s Senior Secondary School

St Montfort’s School’s Advaya 2025 Showcases Creativity, Culture and Camaraderie

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality