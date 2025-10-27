NEET PG 2025: MCC to Close NRI Conversion Window Soon! Check Rules and Document List

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released an important notice for candidates participating in the NEET PG Counselling 2025. Students who wish to convert their nationality to Non-Resident Indian (NRI) status for admission purposes are instructed to submit the required documents by October 28, 2025.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released an important notice for candidates participating in the NEET PG Counselling 2025. Students who wish to convert their nationality to Non-Resident Indian (NRI) status for admission purposes are instructed to submit the required documents by October 28, 2025.

The official notification is available on the MCC website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates must email their NEET PG admit card, proof of NRI status, and supporting documents to nri.adgmemcc1@gmail.com before the deadline. Submissions after the cut-off date will not be considered.

Documents Required for NRI Conversion

ADVERTISEMENT

NEET PG Admit Card and Score Card

Valid Passport, Visa/Residence Permit/Work Permit

Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) or Person of Indian Origin (PIO) Card (if applicable)

NRI Certificate issued by the competent authority (Embassy/Indian Consulate)

Certificate of Relationship between the NRI relative and the candidate (issued by Revenue Authority through Family Tree)

Notarized Affidavit from the NRI relative stating sponsorship of the candidate’s course fees and living expenses, supported by NRE Bank Account Passbook

Class 10 and 12 Mark Sheets and Passing Certificates

Birth Certificate

Passport of candidate or sponsor (optional)

The MCC clarified that only candidates submitting documents within the deadline will be eligible for NRI conversion during the counselling process.

The NEET PG 2025 counselling began on October 17, 2025, following months of delay. Candidates can register by clicking on “New Registration 2025” under the “Candidate Activity” section on the MCC portal, and entering their NEET PG roll number, password, and selecting the type of counselling.

Aspirants are advised to ensure all documents are valid and properly attested to avoid rejection during the verification process.