Chhath Puja 2025: Educational Institutions in Several States Closed, Check Reopening Dates

Educational institutions in several states including Delhi, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand will remain closed today, October 27, in observance of Chhath Puja 2025. State governments and local administrations have issued separate notifications declaring a public holiday to mark the occasion.

In Delhi, both government and private schools as well as colleges will remain shut today. The proposal for the holiday was approved by the Lieutenant Governor following the Delhi Chief Minister’s recommendation. To facilitate the celebrations, around 1,300 Chhath ghats have been prepared across the city for devotees performing evening prayers to the setting Sun.

In Bihar, the state education department has announced an extended vacation for schools and higher educational institutions till October 29, covering both Diwali and Chhath Puja. Regular classes are scheduled to resume from October 30.

Similarly, district administrations in Uttar Pradesh have declared a one-day holiday on October 27 in cities such as Varanasi, Gorakhpur, and Lucknow. Some regions may continue the break on October 28, depending on local customs and rituals.

In Jharkhand and parts of West Bengal, local authorities have also declared holidays. Schools and colleges in Ranchi, Dhanbad, and Asansol will remain closed today and are expected to reopen from Tuesday.

Students and parents are advised to check with their respective institutions for specific schedules, as some private schools and colleges may follow independent holiday calendars.