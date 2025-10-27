MCC Opens Reset Registration for NEET PG 2025 Counselling Round 1: Check Full Schedule

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has finally announced the deadline for reset registration and NRI quota document submission. The NEET PG 2025 reset registration link has been activated on the official MCC website - mcc.nic.in.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has finally announced the deadline for the NEET PG 2025 Counselling first round reset registration and NRI quota document submission. The committee has also introduced stricter norms for NRI admissions, giving first preference to NRI candidates and children of NRIs in the seat allocation process.

The NEET PG 2025 reset registration link has been activated on the official MCC website - mcc.nic.in. According to the official notification, candidates who wish to re-register or correct details in their application forms can do so until 10 AM on November 5, 2025. The website stated, “The RESET Registration option for Round-1 of PG Counselling 2025 has been activated and is available up to 10:00 A.M of 5th Nov. 2025.”

Although the NEET PG counselling registration began on October 17, the complete round-wise schedule is still awaited, leaving aspirants anxious about further academic delays. The delay follows a series of controversies over the exam format, results, and transparency issues that have gripped the medical entrance process this year.

Over 2 lakh candidates registered for the NEET PG 2025 entrance test. Initially, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) planned a two-shift exam, but after the Supreme Court’s intervention, it reverted to the single-shift format. The exam was conducted on August 3, and the results were declared on August 19. However, the NBEMS did not release the official answer key, instead publishing only question IDs, which made it difficult for candidates to verify their answers.

Frustrated by the lack of transparency and alleged discrepancies in marks, several candidates have moved the Supreme Court demanding accountability from NBEMS. The matter is now expected to be heard by the apex court on October 28.

Meanwhile, many states have already commenced their own NEET PG counselling processes, even as the MCC’s final round schedule remains pending. Candidates are advised to stay updated through the official MCC portal for further notifications on round-wise counselling dates and admission procedures.