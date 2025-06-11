NEET SS 2024

NEET SS 2024 Round 2 Provisional Counselling Result Out - Final Seat Allotment Today

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 11 Jun 2025
09:13 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the provisional result for Round 2 of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2024 counselling.
As per the official notification, the final seat allotment result for NEET SS Round 2 will be declared today, June 11, 2025.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the provisional result for Round 2 of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2024 counselling. Candidates can check the provisional seat allotment list now at the official website — mcc.nic.in.

As per the official notification, the final seat allotment result for NEET SS Round 2 will be declared today, June 11, 2025. Candidates who find discrepancies in the provisional list are advised to report them via email to mccresultquery@gmail.com by 11 AM today, after which the provisional result will be considered final.

NEET PG 2025 Exam Schedule Out - Check City Slip, Admit Card, and Result Release Dates
NEET PG 2025 Exam Schedule Out - Check City Slip, Admit Card, and Result Release Dates

Steps to Check the Provisional Allotment Result

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in.
  • Navigate to the ‘Super Speciality’ tab.
  • Click on the ‘provisional allotment result for 2nd round’ link.
  • The result will be displayed in PDF format.
  • Check and download the same for future reference.

The provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law,” the MCC stated in its notice.

JAC Delhi Round 1 Seat Allotment 2025 Declared - Check BTech, BArch Admission Guidelines
JAC Delhi Round 1 Seat Allotment 2025 Declared - Check BTech, BArch Admission Guidelines

After the announcement of the final seat allotment result, candidates allotted seats in Round 2 must report to their respective colleges between June 12 and 19, 2025, for document verification and the admission process.

The counselling process will fill seats for various DM, MCh, and DNB SS courses across participating medical institutions nationwide.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for further updates regarding the final seat allotment and admission formalities.

Last updated on 11 Jun 2025
09:13 AM
NEET SS 2024 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty MCC Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)
Similar stories
KEA DCET

Karnataka DCET Final Answer Key OUT at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in- Direct Link Here

APSCHE

AP EdCET 2025 Answer Key, Question Paper, Response Sheet OUT at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. . .

Nurse

Vacancies for 11389 BTSC Staff Nurse Posts Notified- Read Eligibility Details Here

NIMCET 2025

NIMCET Answer Key 2025 Today - Objection Window Open Till June 12

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
KEA DCET

Karnataka DCET Final Answer Key OUT at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in- Direct Link Here

Image -(L to R) Dr. Abhijit Mitra, Mr. Lalit Raj Meena National President IIMM, Dr. Basab Chakraborty MD STEP IIT KGP, Prof Manoshi Roychowdhury, Co- Chairperson, Techno India Group and Prof. (Dr.) Goutam Sengupta, Rector, Techno India University at the inauguration of the Centre of Excellence on Blue Economy at Techno India University on the occasion of World Environment Day.
Techno India University

Techno India University Hosts Global Summit on “Wealth from the Blue: Opportunities. . .

APSCHE

AP EdCET 2025 Answer Key, Question Paper, Response Sheet OUT at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. . .

Nurse

Vacancies for 11389 BTSC Staff Nurse Posts Notified- Read Eligibility Details Here

NIMCET 2025

NIMCET Answer Key 2025 Today - Objection Window Open Till June 12

TS PGLCET

TGCHE Revises TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2025 Answer Key Release Date- Check New Date Inside

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality