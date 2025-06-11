NEET SS 2024 Round 2 Provisional Counselling Result Out - Final Seat Allotment Today

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the provisional result for Round 2 of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2024 counselling. As per the official notification, the final seat allotment result for NEET SS Round 2 will be declared today, June 11, 2025.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the provisional result for Round 2 of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2024 counselling. Candidates can check the provisional seat allotment list now at the official website — mcc.nic.in.

As per the official notification, the final seat allotment result for NEET SS Round 2 will be declared today, June 11, 2025. Candidates who find discrepancies in the provisional list are advised to report them via email to mccresultquery@gmail.com by 11 AM today, after which the provisional result will be considered final.

Steps to Check the Provisional Allotment Result

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in.

Navigate to the ‘Super Speciality’ tab.

Click on the ‘provisional allotment result for 2nd round’ link.

The result will be displayed in PDF format.

Check and download the same for future reference.

“The provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law,” the MCC stated in its notice.

After the announcement of the final seat allotment result, candidates allotted seats in Round 2 must report to their respective colleges between June 12 and 19, 2025, for document verification and the admission process.

The counselling process will fill seats for various DM, MCh, and DNB SS courses across participating medical institutions nationwide.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for further updates regarding the final seat allotment and admission formalities.