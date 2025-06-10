JAC Counselling 2025

JAC Delhi Round 1 Seat Allotment 2025 Declared - Check BTech, BArch Admission Guidelines

Our Correspondent
Posted on 10 Jun 2025
10:01 AM

File Image

Summary
The Joint Admission Committee (JAC) Delhi has officially announced the Round 1 seat allotment results for BTech and BArch programmes. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can now check their allotment status by visiting the official website — jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in — and logging in with their JEE Main application number and password.

JoSAA First Mock Seat Allotment 2025 Released at josaa.nic.in - Link &amp; Modification Options
JoSAA First Mock Seat Allotment 2025 Released at josaa.nic.in - Link &amp; Modification Options

The JAC Delhi counselling is the gateway to some of the most sought-after technical and engineering institutes in the National Capital Region (NCR). Through this admission process, candidates can secure seats at prestigious institutions such as Delhi Technological University (DTU), Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT), Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), and the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi).

For the 2025 admission cycle, a total of 7,333 seats are on offer for BTech courses, while 90 seats have been allocated for BArch programmes across these institutes.

SSC CGL 2025 Notification Out - Registration Begins for 14582 Vacancies on ssc.gov.in
SSC CGL 2025 Notification Out - Registration Begins for 14582 Vacancies on ssc.gov.in

As per the official schedule, candidates who receive allotments in this round are required to complete physical reporting at their respective allotted institutes between June 13 and June 18, 2025, after making the necessary seat acceptance fee payment. Failure to report within this window may lead to the forfeiture of the allotted seat.

The second round of seat allotment results is scheduled to be declared on June 24, 2025, followed by the third round on June 30, 2025. Candidates are advised to stay updated with the official website for timely notifications, reporting guidelines, and further instructions regarding fee payments and document verification.

Last updated on 10 Jun 2025
10:03 AM
