NEET SS 2024 Counselling - Round 2 Final Allotment Result and Seat List Out at mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has published the NEET SS counselling 2024 second-round final seat allotment result, following the release of the provisional seat allotment result. Candidates who participated in this round of counselling can now check their allotment status on the official MCC website – mcc.nic.in.

After the publication of the provisional seat allotment on June 10, candidates were allowed to inform any discrepancies found in the result to MCC through email until today, June 11 (11 AM).

Recently, MCC published the seat matrix for this round and classified them under Virtual Vacancy, Clear Vacancy, and Newly Added Seats, covering both All India and Tamil Nadu state quotas. Additionally, in a notification released on June 5, the committee announced the withdrawal of 6 seats from the second round counselling.

How to Check Final Seat Allotment Result

Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Select the ‘Super Speciality’ tab.

Click on the ‘Final Allotment Result’ link.

The result will be displayed in a pdf format.

View and download your final allotment result for future reference.

The seat allotment list provides details of the allocated institutes, specialisations, rank, and remarks. Candidates who have been allotted seats must complete the reporting process at their respective institutes between June 12 and June 19, 2025.

Candidates are required to carry the following documents during reporting:

NEET SS 2024 Seat Allotment Letter

NEET SS Admit Card 2024

NEET SS Result 2024

MBBS Degree Certificate

MD/MS/DNB Degree Certificate

Permanent or Provisional Registration Certificate issued by NMC

Birth Certificate

Government-approved Photo ID Proof

Candidates who have secured seats in this round must complete all admission formalities, including document verification and fee submission, within the stipulated timeline to avoid cancellation of their allotment.

Find the detailed seat allotment result here.