Ministry of Defence

India’s First Defence-Focused PGDM Course at NADP Nagpur Secures 100% Placement

PTI
Posted on 11 Jun 2025
11:17 AM

File Image

Summary
India's first defence-focused PGDM programme at the National Academy of Defence Production (NADP), Nagpur has achieved 100 percent placements and internships.
The NADP, an institution under the Ministry of Defence, offers a Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Business Management) program.

India's first defence-focused PGDM programme at the National Academy of Defence Production (NADP), Nagpur has achieved 100 percent placements and internships, it said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, NADP Chief General Manager J P Dash informed that 100 percent placements and internships was a testament to the institute's leadership in developing techno-managerial talent for India's defence and strategic sectors.

The program is mentored by IIM Indore.

Students from 2023-25 batch secured 100 percent placements and students of 2024-26 batch secured 100 percent internships and placements with top-tier organizations like L&T Defence, Tata Advanced Systems, Jindal Defence and Bharat Forge besides public sector ordnance factories, Dash said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 11 Jun 2025
11:30 AM
Ministry of Defence NADP Nagpur PGDM campus placements
