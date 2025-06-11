CLAT PG 2025

CLAT PG 2025 Revised Result Out After Delhi HC Verdict - Counselling Details & Key Changes

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 11 Jun 2025
09:31 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has officially declared the revised results for the Common Law Admission Test for Postgraduate courses (CLAT PG 2025), following directions from the Delhi High Court.
Candidates can now check their updated scores on the official website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2025.

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has officially declared the revised results for the Common Law Admission Test for Postgraduate courses (CLAT PG 2025), following directions from the Delhi High Court. Candidates can now check their updated scores on the official website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2025.

The final answer key has been updated, and the results have been amended. Candidates can download their official CLAT PG 2025 scorecards by logging into their account on the CLAT 2025 portal through the Consortium’s website,” the official notice informed.

The announcement marks the conclusion of a months-long legal battle over discrepancies in the answer key and initial result declaration. The CLAT PG 2025 counselling dates for LLM admissions are expected to be announced shortly. Qualified candidates will have to register and fill in their choices on the Consortium’s portal to participate in the seat allotment process.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEET SS 2024 Round 2 Provisional Counselling Result Out - Final Seat Allotment Today
NEET SS 2024 Round 2 Provisional Counselling Result Out - Final Seat Allotment Today

The CLAT PG counselling process had been delayed by over five months after candidates raised objections over several disputed answers in the exam key. Initially, the case was moved to the Delhi High Court, but it was later transferred to the Supreme Court, which eventually directed the Delhi High Court to hear and decide the matter.

Among the key decisions:

  • Question 56: Withdrawn due to discrepancies among the four answer options in the master booklet.
  • Question 21: Petitioners argued option ‘C’ was correct, while the Consortium claimed it to be ‘B’. The court ruled in favour of option ‘C’, clarifying that the passage referenced was not an actual extract from the landmark Bangalore Water Supply judgment but appeared to be sourced from a commentary or digest.
  • Question 57: Although the Consortium admitted that Passage XII wasn't directly taken from the mentioned judgment, the court sided with the Consortium and retained option (A) as the correct response.
  • Question 98: The court corrected the answer to option (B) — Salmond, instead of the initially indicated option (A) — Pound.
SSC CGL 2025 Notification Out - Registration Begins for 14582 Vacancies on ssc.gov.in
SSC CGL 2025 Notification Out - Registration Begins for 14582 Vacancies on ssc.gov.in

Additionally, the court addressed the concern raised by petitioners about the ₹1,000 objection fee per question, advising the Consortium to review the matter through the committee led by Justice G. Raghuram (Retd.).

The Consortium is now expected to announce the CLAT PG 2025 counselling schedule. Candidates who have cleared the revised results will need to register for counselling and lock in their choices for seat allocation.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for the latest updates on counselling dates and other related announcements.

Last updated on 11 Jun 2025
09:32 AM
CLAT PG 2025 Consortium of National Law Universities Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) Result
Similar stories
NEET SS 2024

NEET SS 2024 Round 2 Provisional Counselling Result Out - Final Seat Allotment Today

KEA DCET

Karnataka DCET Final Answer Key OUT at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in- Direct Link Here

APSCHE

AP EdCET 2025 Answer Key, Question Paper, Response Sheet OUT at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. . .

Nurse

Vacancies for 11389 BTSC Staff Nurse Posts Notified- Read Eligibility Details Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET SS 2024

NEET SS 2024 Round 2 Provisional Counselling Result Out - Final Seat Allotment Today

KEA DCET

Karnataka DCET Final Answer Key OUT at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in- Direct Link Here

Image -(L to R) Dr. Abhijit Mitra, Mr. Lalit Raj Meena National President IIMM, Dr. Basab Chakraborty MD STEP IIT KGP, Prof Manoshi Roychowdhury, Co- Chairperson, Techno India Group and Prof. (Dr.) Goutam Sengupta, Rector, Techno India University at the inauguration of the Centre of Excellence on Blue Economy at Techno India University on the occasion of World Environment Day.
Techno India University

Techno India University Hosts Global Summit on “Wealth from the Blue: Opportunities. . .

APSCHE

AP EdCET 2025 Answer Key, Question Paper, Response Sheet OUT at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. . .

Nurse

Vacancies for 11389 BTSC Staff Nurse Posts Notified- Read Eligibility Details Here

NIMCET 2025

NIMCET Answer Key 2025 Today - Objection Window Open Till June 12

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality