CLAT PG 2025 Revised Result Out After Delhi HC Verdict - Counselling Details & Key Changes

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has officially declared the revised results for the Common Law Admission Test for Postgraduate courses (CLAT PG 2025), following directions from the Delhi High Court. Candidates can now check their updated scores on the official website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2025.

“The final answer key has been updated, and the results have been amended. Candidates can download their official CLAT PG 2025 scorecards by logging into their account on the CLAT 2025 portal through the Consortium’s website,” the official notice informed.

The announcement marks the conclusion of a months-long legal battle over discrepancies in the answer key and initial result declaration. The CLAT PG 2025 counselling dates for LLM admissions are expected to be announced shortly. Qualified candidates will have to register and fill in their choices on the Consortium’s portal to participate in the seat allotment process.

The CLAT PG counselling process had been delayed by over five months after candidates raised objections over several disputed answers in the exam key. Initially, the case was moved to the Delhi High Court, but it was later transferred to the Supreme Court, which eventually directed the Delhi High Court to hear and decide the matter.

Among the key decisions:

Question 56: Withdrawn due to discrepancies among the four answer options in the master booklet.

Question 21: Petitioners argued option ‘C’ was correct, while the Consortium claimed it to be ‘B’. The court ruled in favour of option ‘C’, clarifying that the passage referenced was not an actual extract from the landmark Bangalore Water Supply judgment but appeared to be sourced from a commentary or digest.

Question 57: Although the Consortium admitted that Passage XII wasn't directly taken from the mentioned judgment, the court sided with the Consortium and retained option (A) as the correct response.

Question 98: The court corrected the answer to option (B) — Salmond, instead of the initially indicated option (A) — Pound.

Additionally, the court addressed the concern raised by petitioners about the ₹1,000 objection fee per question, advising the Consortium to review the matter through the committee led by Justice G. Raghuram (Retd.).

The Consortium is now expected to announce the CLAT PG 2025 counselling schedule. Candidates who have cleared the revised results will need to register for counselling and lock in their choices for seat allocation.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for the latest updates on counselling dates and other related announcements.