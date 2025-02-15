NCHMJEE

NCHM JEE 2025 Registration to Close Today - Key Dates and Exam Details

Our Correspondent
Posted on 15 Feb 2025
10:08 AM

File Image

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to close the online application window for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2025 today, February 15.
Interested candidates who are yet to submit their forms can apply through the official website uptil 5 PM.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to close the online application window for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2025 today, February 15. Interested candidates who are yet to submit their forms can apply through the official website uptil 5 PM and pay the application fees upto 11.50 PM.

How to Apply for NCHM JEE 2025?

  • Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM.
  • Click on the ‘NCHM JEE (2025)’ registration link.
  • Complete the registration process to obtain login credentials.
  • Log in and proceed to fill out the application form and upload the required documents.
  • Pay the required fee.
  • Submit and take a printout for future reference.
Registered candidates will have the opportunity to make corrections in their application forms from February 17 to February 20, 2025.

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to the General (UR) and OBC-(NCL) categories are required to pay ₹1000, while those from the Gen-EWS category need to pay ₹700. For SC, ST, PwD, and Third Gender candidates, the application fee is ₹450.

The entrance exam will be conducted on April 27, 2025, from 11 AM to 2 PM in a bilingual format (Hindi & English) for admission to the B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration (B.Sc. HHA) for the 2025-26 academic session.

