NEET PG 2024 Stray Vacancy Round Provisional Allotment Out - Submit Objections by 5 PM!

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has published the NEET PG counselling 2024 stray vacancy round provisional seat allotment result today, February 19. Registered candidates who participated in the said counselling round can now check their status through the official MCC website.

With the publication of the provisional seat allotment result, students have been allowed to inform any discrepancies found in the result to MCC of DGHS through email (mccresultquery@gmail.com) by 5 PM today. Following this, according to the official notice, the provisional result will be treated as final.

The published provisional result is for informational purposes only and provides candidates a preview of their likely seat allotment based on their submitted preferences.

“The Candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of Final Result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website,” the official notice additionally highlighted.

Steps to Check Provisional Seat Allotment Result

Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Select the ‘PG Medical’ tab.

Click on the ‘Provisional Result of Stray Vacancy Round’ link.

The result will be displayed in a pdf format.

View and download your allotment result.

After the declaration of the final results, candidates who are satisfied with their allotment must confirm their acceptance and complete the necessary admission formalities within the specified time frame.