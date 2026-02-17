ICSE 2026 Begins: Over 2.5 Lakh Students Appear for Class 10 Board Exams

Summary The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has commenced the ICSE Class 10 board examinations 2026 from today, February 17. The examination season began with English Paper 1, scheduled to be conducted from 11 AM to 1 PM.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has commenced the ICSE Class 10 board examinations 2026 from today, February 17, with over 2.5 lakh candidates appearing at designated centres across the country. The examination season began with English Paper 1, scheduled to be conducted from 11 AM to 1 PM.

Students who have not yet collected their admit cards have been instructed to immediately visit their respective schools to obtain them. The board has clearly stated that entry into the examination hall will not be permitted without a valid, hard copy of the CISCE-issued admit card.

Reporting Time and Mandatory Requirements

As per official guidelines, candidates must report to their allotted examination centres at least 40 to 45 minutes before the commencement of the exam. Early arrival is crucial to complete verification procedures and avoid last-minute inconvenience. Students are required to carefully verify details mentioned on their admit cards before entering the examination hall.

The board has mandated that students must attend the examination strictly in their school uniform along with their school identity cards. Wearing informal clothing is not permitted under any circumstances.

ICSE 2026 Exam Day Dos

Candidates are advised to strictly follow the prescribed instructions to ensure a smooth examination experience. Students should reach the examination centre well before the reporting time to avoid disqualification due to delay. Only essential items such as the admit card, necessary stationery, and a transparent water bottle are allowed inside the exam hall.

After receiving the question paper, students should use the initial time to carefully read the instructions and questions. In case of any confusion or discrepancy, they are encouraged to immediately seek clarification from the invigilators present in the examination hall.

ICSE 2026 Exam Day Don’ts

The board has reiterated a strict no-late-entry policy. Students arriving even five minutes after the scheduled start time will not be permitted to take the examination. Carrying electronic devices, written chits, or any unauthorized materials into the exam hall is strictly prohibited and may lead to severe disciplinary action.

Additionally, no student will be allowed to leave the examination hall before the conclusion of the exam. Maintaining discipline and adhering to all examination norms is compulsory for all candidates.

With more than 2.5 lakh students participating nationwide, the ICSE 2026 examinations mark a significant academic milestone. The board has urged students to comply with all guidelines to ensure the conduct of fair and orderly examinations across centres.