NTA Issues CMAT Final Answer Key 2026 at cmat.nta.nic.in; No Questions Dropped

Summary Candidates who appeared for the national-level MBA entrance examination can download the CMAT 2026 final answer key from the official website — cmat.nta.nic.in According to the notification issued by the agency, no questions have been dropped in the final answer key

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday released the final answer key for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the national-level MBA entrance examination can download the CMAT 2026 final answer key from the official website — cmat.nta.nic.in.

According to the notification issued by the agency, no questions have been dropped in the final answer key. However, one question has been assigned two correct option IDs. The NTA stated that the result of CMAT 2026 will be prepared based on the final answer key and will be announced shortly.

The CMAT 2026 examination was conducted on January 25 across various centres in the country. The provisional answer key was released on January 31, and candidates were allowed to raise objections until February 2. After reviewing the challenges submitted by candidates, the agency has now published the final answer key.

ADVERTISEMENT

CMAT 2026 Result: Steps to Check

Once released, candidates can follow these steps to download their results:

Visit the official website of NTA CMAT at cmat.nta.nic.in.

Click on the “CMAT Result 2026” link available on the homepage.

Enter the required login credentials.

Submit the details to view the result.

Download and print the scorecard for future reference.

The CMAT score is accepted by AICTE-approved institutions across the country for admission to management programmes. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates regarding the result declaration and further admission procedures.