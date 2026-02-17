NTA Publishes NIFTEE 2026 Recorded Responses, Answer Key; Objection Process Begins

Summary Candidates who appeared for the exam can access the answer key through the official website: exams.nta.nic.in/niftee/ To challenge any question, candidates must pay a non-refundable fee of ?200 per question

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key and recorded responses for the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exam can access the answer key through the official website: exams.nta.nic.in/niftee/.

NIFTEE 2026 Answer Key Challenge Window

Challenge window: February 17 to February 19, 2026

Last date & time: 11:50 PM on February 19, 2026

Objections submitted after the deadline will not be accepted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key can raise objections during the specified period:

To challenge any question, candidates must pay a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question. Payment can be made via:

Debit Card

Credit Card

Net Banking

UPI

No challenge will be considered without successful payment of the processing fee.

Courses Covered Under NIFTEE 2026

The answer key has been released for admissions to programmes at the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), including:

Bachelor of Design (B.Des)

Bachelor of Fashion Technology (B.FTech)

Master of Design (M.Des)

Master of Fashion Management (MFM)

Master of Fashion Technology (M.FTech)

All submitted challenges will be reviewed by subject experts. Based on their evaluation, the final answer key will be prepared, and results will be declared accordingly.

NIFTEE 2026 Answer Key: Steps to Challenge

Candidates can follow these steps to challenge the answer key:

Visit exams.nta.nic.in/niftee/ Click on ‘Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key’ Log in using Application Number, Password, and Security PIN Click again on ‘Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key’ Select the Question ID to challenge Choose the correct option as per your claim Upload supporting documents in a single PDF file (if required) Click on ‘Save your claim and Pay Fee Finally’ Pay ₹200 per question to submit the objection

All submitted challenges will be reviewed by subject experts. Based on their evaluation, the final answer key will be prepared, and results will be declared accordingly.