Closed Schools

Schools Closed in Telangana and Bihar Today for Bye-Elections: Official Directive Issued

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Nov 2025
09:35 AM

File Image

Summary
In view of the ongoing bye-elections, schools and educational institutions in Telangana and Bihar will remain closed today, November 11, 2025.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has also announced that the polling date will be treated as a paid holiday for all eligible voters engaged in businesses, industries, and other establishments.

In view of the ongoing bye-elections, schools and educational institutions in Telangana and Bihar will remain closed today, November 11, 2025, as per official directives. The decision was announced by Hyderabad Collector and District Magistrate Harichandana Dasari, who stated that all government offices, schools, and institutions designated as polling stations will remain shut for the day.

In Telangana, the bye-elections are being conducted for the 61-Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency in the Hyderabad district. Accordingly, November 10, 11, and 14 have been declared paid holidays for all schools and government or private offices functioning as polling or counting centres.

Manipur Civil Services Exam Postponed - MPSC Announces Revised Date; Check Updates
UGC NET December 2025 Application Correction Begins - NTA Issues Notice with Edit Details
Meanwhile, in Bihar, educational institutions will remain closed today, November 11, and again on November 14, 2025, which is the vote counting day. The closure aims to ensure smooth conduct of polling and counting operations without disruption to academic or administrative activities.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has also announced that the polling date will be treated as a paid holiday for all eligible voters engaged in businesses, industries, and other establishments. This directive applies to employees participating in the bye-elections across eight assembly constituencies spread over seven states and Union Territories, where voting is being held on November 11.

Last updated on 11 Nov 2025
09:36 AM
Closed Schools Bihar Elections 2025 Telangana government
