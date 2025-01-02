CTET 2024

CTET Answer Key 2024 Out: Steps to Download and Raise Objections

Our Correspondent
Posted on 02 Jan 2025
File Image

Summary
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the CTET Answer Key 2024 and the OMR answer sheets for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). Candidates who appeared for the December 2024 session can now access the answer key through the official website.

Steps to Download CTET Answer Key 2024

  • Visit the official CTET website at ctet.nic.in.
  • Click on the CTET answer key link on the homepage.
  • Enter your login credentials.
  • Submit the details to view the answer key.
  • Download the answer key and take a printout for future reference.
Objection Process

The CTET answer key and OMR answer sheets will be available until January 5, 2025. During this period, candidates can raise objections against the provisional answer key if they find discrepancies. To submit objections, they will need to login to the official website and select the question(s) they wish to challenge. Following this, a processing fee of ₹1000 per question will have to be paid by the candidates, irrespective of their category.

According to CBSE's official notice, if a challenge is deemed valid by the subject experts, the processing fee for that question will be refunded. Refunds will be credited to the same card used for payment. CBSE’s decision on all challenges will be final, and no further queries will be entertained.

The CTET December session was conducted nationwide across various exam centers nationwide on December 14 and December 15, 2024.

CTET 2024 Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
