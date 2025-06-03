MHT CET 2025 Result Dates Announced for PCM, PCB, Law, Design & UG Management Courses!

Summary The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has officially announced the tentative result dates for MHT CET 2025. The results will be declared separately for different undergraduate and postgraduate professional courses through the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org.

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has officially announced the tentative result dates for MHT CET 2025, bringing clarity to thousands of candidates eagerly awaiting their scores. The results will be declared separately for different undergraduate and postgraduate professional courses through the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org.

As per the latest notification, the MHT CET 2025 results for the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) groups are scheduled to be declared on June 16, 2025. These entrance tests play a crucial role in admissions to engineering, pharmacy, and agriculture programmes in Maharashtra.

For students aspiring to join five-year integrated law programmes (LLB 5-year), BCA, BBA, BMS, and BBM courses, the results will be released earlier, on June 4, 2025. Additionally, candidates who appeared for the Bachelor of Design (BDesign) CET 2025 can expect their results on June 9, 2025.

The result for the three-year LLB CET 2025 has been tentatively scheduled for June 17, 2025, a day after the PCM and PCB results.

In another important update, the CET Cell has published the final answer key for MHT CET 2025. After reviewing the objections raised by candidates, the authorities accepted 40 objections as valid. As a result, the council has decided to award full marks for those particular questions, ensuring fairness in the evaluation process.

Candidates can check and download their MHT CET 2025 scorecards on the official portal once the results are announced.