UPSC

UPSC 2025 - Institutions to Receive Direct Domain Specific Recruitment Vacancy Updates

PTI
PTI
Posted on 07 Aug 2025
12:00 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
In a major outreach initiative, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has enabled a new facility for educational and professional institutions to receive direct email alerts about UPSC recruitment advertisements.
Speaking about the initiative, UPSC Chairman Ajay Kumar said apart from the regular examinations, the Commission receives recruitment requests from various ministries and departments for various government positions.

In a major outreach initiative, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has enabled a new facility for educational and professional institutions to receive direct email alerts about UPSC recruitment advertisements relevant to their domains.

The UPSC undertakes recruitment to fill up various Group A/ Group B gazetted posts in various ministries/ departments of the Government of India and Union Territories (UTs) from time to time, in addition to conducting regular examinations, an official release said.

Depending on the nature of duties, these recruitments require essential qualifications of educational and experience criteria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, desirable qualifications are provided in many cases.

The UPSC has enabled a new facility for educational and professional institutions to receive direct email alerts about UPSC recruitment advertisements relevant to their domains, the release said.

Speaking about the initiative, UPSC Chairman Ajay Kumar said apart from the regular examinations, the Commission receives recruitment requests from various ministries and departments for various government positions.

"In order to streamline and expedite the process, we are ensuring that the requests are received well in advance within three months window, from January to March period, so that the process is planned in a better manner by clubbing similar recruitment cases and holding their common tests to complete the recruitment drive in a time-bound manner," he said.

The UPSC receives over 200 recruitment proposals annually from various ministries and departments of the Government of India.

These are subsequently advertised online after a detailed processing cycle.

In 2025 alone, over 240 recruitment cases have already been received, ranging across medical, scientific/ engineering/ technical, legal, teaching and specialised posts such as management, finance, accounts and forensic audit-related, mostly at Group A and Group B Gazetted levels.

As of now, UPSC advertises its recruitment process through Employment News, UPSC's official website and its official LinkedIn account, the release said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 07 Aug 2025
12:01 PM
UPSC Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Recruitment
Similar stories
MHT CET 2025

MHT CET 5-Year LLB Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Out at llb5cap25.mahacet.org

MPSC

MPSC Prelims Result 2024 Declared at mpsc.gov.in - Check Merit List and Cutoffs

NEET UG 2025

UP NEET UG 2025: Round 1 Schedule Revised Again, Registrations Begin Soon

WBJEE 2025

WBJEE Result 2025 Postponed Amid Court Row! On Hold Until August 7 Hearing - Details

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
MHT CET 2025

MHT CET 5-Year LLB Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Out at llb5cap25.mahacet.org

MPSC

MPSC Prelims Result 2024 Declared at mpsc.gov.in - Check Merit List and Cutoffs

NEET UG 2025

UP NEET UG 2025: Round 1 Schedule Revised Again, Registrations Begin Soon

WBJEE 2025

WBJEE Result 2025 Postponed Amid Court Row! On Hold Until August 7 Hearing - Details

MCC

MCC To Begin Choice Locking For NEET UG Counselling 2025 Today- Know Details Inside

MP NEET UG 2025

MP NEET UG Counselling Seat Allotment Result 2025 Postponed- Fresh Dates Soon

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality