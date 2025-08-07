MPSC Prelims Result 2024 Declared at mpsc.gov.in - Check Merit List and Cutoffs

Summary The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has officially announced the results for the Group C Preliminary Examination 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their scores by visiting the commission's official website, mpsc.gov.in.

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has officially announced the results for the Group C Preliminary Examination 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their scores by visiting the commission's official website, mpsc.gov.in.

The preliminary result includes the roll numbers and names of those candidates who have successfully qualified for the next stage — the mains examination.

To check the MPSC Group C Prelims Result 2025, candidates need to go to the official website, click on the ‘Results’ tab on the homepage, and then select the link for ‘Group C Services Preliminary Examination 2024’. The result will be displayed on the screen, which can be viewed and downloaded for future reference.

Steps to Check Category-Wise Cutoffs

Visit the official MPSC website.

Navigate to the results section under the ‘candidate information’ tab.

Click on the result PDF.

At the end of the document, the category and sub-category wise cutoffs are displayed.

Check and download the same for future reference.

The Group C recruitment process includes multiple stages: preliminary exam, mains exam, and a final interview. Candidates will be selected for various Group C posts such as clerk typist, tax assistant, and industry inspector based on their cumulative performance in all stages.

Find the detailed candidates list here.