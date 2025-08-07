UP NEET UG 2025: Round 1 Schedule Revised Again, Registrations Begin Soon

Summary The Uttar Pradesh NEET UG counselling schedule for 2025 has been revised in alignment with the updated directives issued by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Candidates who have qualified the NEET UG 2025 examination can apply for MBBS and BDS admissions in Uttar Pradesh by registering on the official counselling portal, upneet.gov.in, starting from August 8.

The Uttar Pradesh NEET UG counselling schedule for 2025 has been revised in alignment with the updated directives issued by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Candidates who have qualified the NEET UG 2025 examination can apply for MBBS and BDS admissions in Uttar Pradesh by registering on the official counselling portal, upneet.gov.in, starting from August 8.

As per the revised timeline, applicants will be able to complete the registration process, upload documents, pay the registration fee, and submit the security deposit by August 11. The merit list will be published on the same day, followed by the commencement of the choice-filling and locking process from August 11 to 13. Candidates must submit their preferences for colleges and courses within this window.

The round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on August 14. Those who are allotted seats will be able to download their allotment letters and confirm admission for MBBS and BDS courses between August 18 and 23, and again on August 25 and 26, providing ample time for the admission formalities.

Importantly, candidates who had already registered, submitted documents, and completed the choice-filling process as per the previous schedule are not required to repeat these steps. However, those who have already locked their choices will not be allowed to make any further changes. The updated schedule ensures that the admission process continues smoothly while accommodating recent changes mandated by the MCC.