MHT CET 5-Year LLB Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Out at llb5cap25.mahacet.org

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released the Round 1 seat allotment result for the 5-year integrated LLB programme as part of the MHT CET 2025 Centralised Admission Process (CAP).
Candidates who appeared for the MHT CET Law 2025 can now check their allotment status by entering their application ID on the official website, llb5cap25.mahacet.org.

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released the Round 1 seat allotment result for the 5-year integrated LLB programme as part of the MHT CET 2025 Centralised Admission Process (CAP). Candidates who appeared for the MHT CET Law 2025 can now check their allotment status by entering their application ID on the official website, llb5cap25.mahacet.org. Additionally, institute-wise allotment lists are available, where candidates can select their preferred university, college, and division to view complete round 1 allotment details.

Allotted candidates are required to physically report to their designated colleges to confirm admission by August 9. Those who have been allotted their first preference are not eligible for further rounds of counselling. However, if a candidate is rejected by the allotted college due to any discrepancy in their application or document verification, they can still participate in round 3, provided they submit an online rejection letter along with the remarks from the concerned college.

For those allotted a seat that is not their first preference, two options are available. They can either 'freeze' the seat and proceed with admission or opt for 'betterment', which allows them to participate in round 2 in hopes of securing a higher preference. In either case, students must pay the seat acceptance fee of ₹1,000, failing which they will lose their eligibility for seat allotment in any round.

The list of admitted candidates for the 5-year LLB course will be uploaded by August 11, along with the list of vacant seats remaining after Round 1. Meanwhile, registrations for CAP Round 3 and the Institutional Level Round remain open till August 23 for CET-qualified candidates.

