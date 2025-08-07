WBJEE 2025

WBJEE Result 2025 Postponed Amid Court Row! On Hold Until August 7 Hearing - Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 07 Aug 2025
09:22 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
In a major development that has left lakhs of engineering aspirants in limbo, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has postponed the WBJEE 2025 result following contempt proceedings initiated by the Calcutta High Court.
The results, originally scheduled for release on August 7, have been put on hold until further orders.

In a major development that has left lakhs of engineering aspirants in limbo, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has postponed the WBJEE 2025 result following contempt proceedings initiated by the Calcutta High Court. The results, originally scheduled for release on August 7, have been put on hold until further orders.

The decision stems from a suo motu contempt case initiated by Justice Kausik Chanda after receiving communications from merit-listed candidates of the JEMAS-PG 2024 and WBJEE 2025. The complaint alleges that the board may have violated a previous court order dated May 21, 2025.

As per the HC directive, no part of the admission process—including result declaration and counselling—can proceed until the stay application is decided by the division bench. The court has scheduled the next hearing for 10.30 AM on August 7, the same day the WBJEE result was to be declared.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior advocate Sirsanya Bandopadhyay, representing the state, informed the court that no further steps will be undertaken by WBJEEB regarding the admission process until the court's decision.

The WBJEE 2025, conducted in April 2025, is a crucial entrance test for admission to engineering, architecture, and pharmacy programmes in West Bengal. The delay—caused in part by the ongoing OBC list controversy—has left students anxious and colleges concerned, as many fear a talent drain to private institutions outside the state.Candidates are now advised to wait for the High Court’s verdict on August 7. The Principal Secretary of Higher Education has also been directed to appear before the court to clarify the state's stance.

Last updated on 07 Aug 2025
09:23 AM
WBJEE 2025 West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board Result
Similar stories
MPSC

MPSC Prelims Result 2024 Declared at mpsc.gov.in - Check Merit List and Cutoffs

NEET UG 2025

UP NEET UG 2025: Round 1 Schedule Revised Again, Registrations Begin Soon

MP NEET UG 2025

MP NEET UG Counselling Seat Allotment Result 2025 Postponed- Fresh Dates Soon

MCC

MCC To Begin Choice Locking For NEET UG Counselling 2025 Today- Know Details Inside

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
MPSC

MPSC Prelims Result 2024 Declared at mpsc.gov.in - Check Merit List and Cutoffs

NEET UG 2025

UP NEET UG 2025: Round 1 Schedule Revised Again, Registrations Begin Soon

MCC

MCC To Begin Choice Locking For NEET UG Counselling 2025 Today- Know Details Inside

MP NEET UG 2025

MP NEET UG Counselling Seat Allotment Result 2025 Postponed- Fresh Dates Soon

NEET counselling

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 Provisional Merit List Expected Today- Check Dat. . .

NIFT

NIFT Spot Round Counselling 2025 Choice Filling Closes Today at nift.ac.in- College R. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality