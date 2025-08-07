WBJEE Result 2025 Postponed Amid Court Row! On Hold Until August 7 Hearing - Details

Summary In a major development that has left lakhs of engineering aspirants in limbo, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has postponed the WBJEE 2025 result following contempt proceedings initiated by the Calcutta High Court. The results, originally scheduled for release on August 7, have been put on hold until further orders.

In a major development that has left lakhs of engineering aspirants in limbo, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has postponed the WBJEE 2025 result following contempt proceedings initiated by the Calcutta High Court. The results, originally scheduled for release on August 7, have been put on hold until further orders.

The decision stems from a suo motu contempt case initiated by Justice Kausik Chanda after receiving communications from merit-listed candidates of the JEMAS-PG 2024 and WBJEE 2025. The complaint alleges that the board may have violated a previous court order dated May 21, 2025.

As per the HC directive, no part of the admission process—including result declaration and counselling—can proceed until the stay application is decided by the division bench. The court has scheduled the next hearing for 10.30 AM on August 7, the same day the WBJEE result was to be declared.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior advocate Sirsanya Bandopadhyay, representing the state, informed the court that no further steps will be undertaken by WBJEEB regarding the admission process until the court's decision.

The WBJEE 2025, conducted in April 2025, is a crucial entrance test for admission to engineering, architecture, and pharmacy programmes in West Bengal. The delay—caused in part by the ongoing OBC list controversy—has left students anxious and colleges concerned, as many fear a talent drain to private institutions outside the state.Candidates are now advised to wait for the High Court’s verdict on August 7. The Principal Secretary of Higher Education has also been directed to appear before the court to clarify the state's stance.