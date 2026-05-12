Suvendu Adhikari

Major Reshuffle in West Bengal Education Boards Ahead of WB HS Results 2026; Updates on SSC 2016 Row

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 May 2026
13:39 PM

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The BJP-led Government of West Bengal on Monday ordered the immediate removal of nominated presidents, chairpersons, and members serving in several education boards, recruitment bodies, and public sector organisations across the state.

The decision was reportedly taken during the first cabinet meeting chaired by Suvendu Adhikari.

According to official sources, the move includes the termination of appointments in major educational institutions such as the West Bengal School Service Commission, school education boards, and higher secondary councils.

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A circular issued by a senior special secretary directed all departments to take “necessary action to immediately terminate the tenures” of nominated office bearers and members serving in various boards and non-statutory bodies.

The government has also reportedly initiated measures to discontinue the services of officials continuing beyond the retirement age under extension or re-employment arrangements.

Among those affected is Ramanuj Ganguly, who headed the ad hoc committee of the state secondary education board. He is expected to return to West Bengal State University as a professor. Several other officials are also likely to resume their previous academic or administrative responsibilities in colleges and universities.

The administrative reshuffle comes shortly before the publication of higher secondary examination results, leading to uncertainty regarding official procedures and documentation in some education bodies.

Last updated on 12 May 2026
13:42 PM
Suvendu Adhikari WB HS 2026 WBSSC
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