NEST Result 2025 Today at nestexam.in- Check Key Details Inside

Summary As per the schedule, the entrance exam took place on June 22 and the answer key objection window was open between June 25 and 26 NEST is held for admission to the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar and the University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS)

The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) result 2025 will be announced today. After the result declaration, candidates can check their marks at nestexam.in.

As per the schedule, the entrance exam took place on June 22 and the answer key objection window was open between June 25 and 26. There is no upper age limit for appearing in the NEST 2025 examination. Similarly, there is no age restriction for admission to either NISER or UM-DAE CEBS, provided all the above eligibility criteria are fulfilled.

NEST is held for admission to the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar and the University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS).

ADVERTISEMENT

NEST Result 2025: Steps to download

Go to the official website, nestexam.in Open the NEST result 2025 link given on the home page Enter your login details Submit and check the result Take a printout of the same for future reference

For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.