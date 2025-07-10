APSCHE

APSCHE Begins AP ICET Counselling 2025 Phase 1 Registration- Check Last Date Here

Posted on 10 Jul 2025
Summary
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has begun the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2025 phase 1 registration process today, July 10. Eligible candidates will be able to register for the AP ICET counselling 2025 through the official website, icet-sche.aptonline.in.

As per the schedule, the deadline to register for the AP ICET phase 1 counselling 2025 is July 14. Candidates from the open and backwards classes (OC/BC) category are required to pay a fee of Rs 1,200 as registration fee. For candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories, the AP ICET counselling registration fee is Rs 600.

AP ICET Registration 2025: Phase 1 Counselling Schedule

Publication of notification- July 9, 2025

Registration for web counselling- July 10 to July 14, 2025

Verification of certificates- July 11 to July 15, 2025

Exercising of web options- July 13 to July 16, 2025

Change of web options- July 17, 2025

Allotment of seats for first phase counselling- July 19, 2025

Reporting to colleges after first phase counselling- July 20 to July 22, 2025

Commencement of classes- July 21, 2025

APSCHE AP ICET 2025 Counselling
