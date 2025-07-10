Diploma

ACPDC Gujarat Final Merit List 2025 OUT! Mock Round Result Today

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Jul 2025
File Image

Summary
Candidates who have applied for the admission round can check the final merit list on the official website of ACPDC at acpdc.gujarat.gov.in
As per the schedule, the filling and alteration of choices by the candidates for actual admission Round 1 will be done from July 10 to July 14, 2025

The Admission Committee for Professional Diploma Courses, Gujarat published the ACPDC Gujarat Final Merit List 2025. Candidates who have applied for the admission round can check the final merit list on the official website of ACPDC at acpdc.gujarat.gov.in.

The Committee has also issued the mock round result today. As per the schedule, the filling and alteration of choices by the candidates for actual admission Round 1 will be done from July 10 to July 14, 2025. The declaration of allotment list of the actual admission round 1 is July 17, 2025. The online payment of tuition fees in the bank for confirmation of allotted admission can be done from July 17 to July 21, 2025.

ACPDC Gujarat Final Merit List 2025: Steps to check

1. Visit the official website of ACPDC at acpdc.gujarat.gov.in

2. Click on first year link and a new page will open

3. Now click on ACPDC Gujarat Final Merit List 2025 or mock result link available on the home page

4. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on login

5. Enter the login details and click on submit

6. The final list will be displayed

7. Check the list and download it

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

ACPDC Gujarat Final Merit List 2025: Direct Link

Diploma Gujarat government merit list
