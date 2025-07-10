Rajasthan High Court

Rajasthan High Court Releases Admit Card For Civil Judge Cadre Exam 2025- Direct Link Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Jul 2025
14:22 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates appearing for the examination can check and download the hall tickets from the official website at hcraj.nic.in
The Rajasthan High Court issued the admit cards for the Civil Judge Cadre recruitment examination 2025 on July 9, 2025. Candidates appearing for the examination can check and download the hall tickets from the official website at hcraj.nic.in.

The recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 27, 2025, from 10 AM to 12 noon.

The official notification reads, "In continuation of advertisement No. RHC/Exam Cell/RJS/CJC/2025/1287 Dated 27.02.2025 and Notice No. RHC/Exam Cell/RJS/CJC/2025/2317 Dated 29.05.2025, it is NOTIFIED to all concerted that the Admission Card of all candidates, provisionally allowed to appear in the Preliminary Examination for Direct Recruitment to the Cadre of Civil Judge, 2025 to be held on 27th July, 2025 (Sunday) from 10:00 am to 12:00 Noon, have been uploaded. The candidates can download the same from the link "Admit Card" provided on the official website of the Court by entering their respective User Name, Password & Captcha Code."

"No Admission Card shall be sent to the candidates, separately. The candidates are directed to strictly follow the instructions mentioned in the Admission card as well as "Instructions for Candidates" uploaded on the official website of the Court," it added.

Rajasthan Civil Judge Cadre Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website at hcraj.nic.in
  2. On the home page, click on the Recruitment tab
  3. Select Civil Judge Cadre 2025, and click on the link to download the admit card
  4. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit
  5. Check the admit card displayed on the screen
  6. Download and keep a printout of the same for further use

Rajasthan Civil Judge Cadre Admit Card 2025: Direct Link

Rajasthan High Court Admit Card
