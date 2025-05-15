MAH CET 2025 Results Out for UG, PG Courses — Download Scorecards at cetcell.mahacet.org

Summary The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) Cell has officially announced the results for various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the academic year 2025. Candidates who appeared for the MAH CET 2025 exams for courses such as Nursing, MCA, MPEd, BPEd, DPN, and Integrated BHMCT can now check and download their scorecards from the official website.

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) Cell has officially announced the results for various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the academic year 2025. Candidates who appeared for the MAH CET 2025 exams for courses such as Nursing, MCA, MPEd, BPEd, DPN, and Integrated BHMCT can now check and download their scorecards from the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org.

How to Download MAH CET 2025 Scorecards

Visit the official portal: cetcell.mahacet.org.

Click on the result link for your respective course.

Enter your registration email id and password.

View and download your scorecard.

Take multiple printouts for future admission procedures.

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details on the scorecard. Any discrepancies should be reported to the MAH CET Cell immediately for correction.

The scorecards will play a crucial role in the upcoming Centralised Admission Process (CAP) rounds for seat allotment in participating institutes. The CAP schedule and further admission guidelines will be made available soon on the official website. Candidates are encouraged to keep checking the portal for the latest updates regarding counselling and seat allotment procedures.