MHT CET Admit Card 2025 Out: Download PCM Hall Ticket Now at cetcell.mahacet.org

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has released the MHT CET 2025 admit cards for the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) group. Candidates registered for the engineering entrance exam can now access and download their hall tickets from the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org.

The announcement on the website states, “Admit Card is live for MHT- CET (PCM Group) A.Y. 2025-26. Kindly Download. ”

To download the MHT CET 2025 PCM admit card, candidates need to log in using their application number and password. The admit card is a crucial document, and no candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall without it. It must be carried along with a valid photo ID proof for verification at the exam centre.

The MHT CET 2025 exams will be conducted in computer-based mode. For engineering aspirants (PCM group), the exams will be held from April 19 to April 27, while the pharmacy group (PCB) exams are scheduled between April 9 and April 17. The exam will take place in two shifts each day: 9 AM to noon and 2 PM to 5 PM.

The admit card includes key details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, application number, date of birth, exam date and shift, centre address, subject codes, and important exam day guidelines. Candidates with disabilities will also find relevant information regarding their accommodation mentioned on the admit card.

As per the exam pattern, the PCM test will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) with a total of 150 questions per subject and a total of 200 marks for each section. Physics and Chemistry questions carry 1 mark each, while Mathematics questions are allotted 2 marks each. Each section will be conducted over 90 minutes, making time management a critical factor for success.

Candidates are advised to check all details on their admit card thoroughly and report any discrepancies immediately to the State CET Cell. They should also visit the exam centre a day prior to the test to avoid last-minute confusion.