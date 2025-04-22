MAH LLB CET 2025

MAH LLB 5-Year CET 2025 Admit Card Out for April 28 Exam: Download Now

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 22 Apr 2025
10:22 AM

File Image

Summary
The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has officially released the MAH LLB 5-Year CET 2025 admit card. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their hall tickets by visiting the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MAH-LLB 5-Year CET 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on April 28, 2025, in multiple online sessions across various examination centres located within Maharashtra and other states. This entrance test is a gateway to the first-year full-time five-year undergraduate law degree programme for the academic year 2025–26.

To access the admit card, candidates must log in using their Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth. Once downloaded, they are advised to affix a recent, recognisable photograph on the hall ticket — preferably the one used during registration. On the examination day, candidates must carry the following documents;

  • A printed copy of the hall ticket
  • A valid photo identity proof in original (as specified in the hall ticket instructions)
The admit card includes crucial details such as the candidate’s name, exam date and time, examination centre address, and instructions to be followed during the test. It is mandatory for all applicants to follow the guidelines to ensure a smooth examination experience.

The MAH LLB 5-Year CET conducted by the State CET Cell, Mumbai, is a state-level selection procedure for students aiming to pursue five-year full time undergraduate law degrees in Maharashtra’s reputed institutions.

Last updated on 22 Apr 2025
10:23 AM
MAH LLB CET 2025 MAH CET 2025 Admit Card Maharashtra Common Entrance Test
