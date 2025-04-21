SBI PO Main 2025 Admit Card Released - Download Guidelines and Exam Details

State Bank of India (SBI)

The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially released the admit card for the SBI PO Mains Exam 2025.
Candidates who cleared the preliminary round can now download their call letters from the official SBI website - sbi.co.in.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially released the admit card for the SBI PO Mains Exam 2025. Candidates who cleared the preliminary round can now download their call letters from the official SBI website - sbi.co.in. The Mains examination is scheduled to be held on May 5, 2025, and forms a critical step in the recruitment process for 600 Probationary Officer (PO) vacancies, advertised under notification CRPD/PO/2024-25/22.

The release of the Mains admit card follows the successful completion of the SBI PO prelims, which witnessed high participation across various dates and examination shifts. Candidates shortlisted from the prelims must now appear for the Mains exam, and downloading the admit card is mandatory to enter the exam centre. To access the admit card, candidates need to log into the SBI portal using their registration or roll number, date of birth, and the captcha code provided.

Candidates should carefully verify all details on the admit card, including name, roll number, exam date, time, venue, and ensure they match their registration records. In case of any discrepancies, they must immediately contact the SBI helpdesk for resolution. On the day of the exam, candidates must bring a printed copy of the admit card, a valid photo ID proof (such as Aadhaar card or voter ID), and two passport-size photographs.

The SBI PO Mains examination consists of two key components — an objective test worth 200 marks and a descriptive test worth 50 marks. As per recent updates, the exam will be conducted in two shifts starting from 7:30 AM. Candidates who qualify in this stage will progress to Phase III, which includes a psychometric test, group exercises (20 marks), and a personal interview (30 marks). Final selection will be based on the combined marks from the Mains exam and Phase III.

