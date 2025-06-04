Telangana government

TS Inter Supplementary Exam Result 2025 For 1st, 2nd Year Soon at tgbie.cgg.gov.in- Details

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education will soon announce the TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) May/June 2025 for 1st or 2nd year can check their results when announced on the official website of TSBIE at tgbie.cgg.gov.in and on results.cgg.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the theory exams commenced on May 22 and concluded on May 30. The exams were conducted in two shifts: 1st year exam was held in the forenoon session (9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon), while 2nd year exam was held in the afternoon session (2:30 PM to 5:30 PM). The theory supplementary exams started with Language Paper I on May 22 and concluded with Modern Languages and Geography papers on May 29, 2025.

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025: Steps to check

  1. Visit the official website of TSBIE at tgbie.cgg.gov.in
  2. Click on TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 for 1st or 2nd year link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details
  4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed
  5. Check the result and download the page
  6. Keep a hard copy of the same for future use

In the first year, 4,88,430 students appeared for the examination (general and vocational streams combined). In the second year, 5,08,582 students wrote the IPE March exam (general and vocational combined).

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

