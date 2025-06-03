AIIMS INI SS July 2025 Result Out at aiimsexams.ac.in - Qualified and Non Qualified List

Summary The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has officially announced the results of the Institute of National Importance Super-Speciality (INI-SS) entrance exam for the July 2025 session. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results via the official website — aiimsexams.ac.in.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has officially announced the results of the Institute of National Importance Super-Speciality (INI-SS) entrance exam for the July 2025 session. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results via the official website — aiimsexams.ac.in.

The results have been published in a roll number-wise list of provisionally qualified candidates, based on their performance in the stage 1 examination held on May 24, 2025. This crucial entrance test was conducted for admissions to Doctorate of Medicine (DM) and Master of Chirurgiae (MCh) super-speciality programmes offered by AIIMS-New Delhi and other prestigious institutes such as JIPMER Puducherry, PGIMER Chandigarh, NIMHANS Bengaluru, and SCTIMST Trivandrum.

It’s important to note that this list is provisional, compiled based on the details provided by candidates in their application forms. The eligibility criteria, category certificates, and sponsorship documents have not yet been verified by the authorities. As clarified in the official notification, a candidate’s admission is liable for cancellation at any stage if any discrepancy is detected, even after being admitted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, the results reveal that for multiple super-speciality courses this session, the number of qualified candidates is zero. These include DM programmes in Acute Care-Emergency Medicine, Forensic Pathology, Forensic Psychiatry, Hepatology, Histopathology, Hospital Medicine & Critical Care, Pediatric Anaesthesia and Intensive Care, Paediatric Haematology-Oncology, and Virology, along with MCh programmes in Hand Surgery, Cornea, Cataract and Refractive Surgery, and Hand and Microvascular Surgery.

As per AIIMS regulations, candidates fulfilling eligibility criteria, up to three times the number of seats advertised for AIIMS/PGIMER Chandigarh, or twice the total number of seats for all INIs (whichever is higher), will be called for a departmental assessment (worth 20 marks). This assessment will be conducted via video conferencing by the respective departments of AIIMS for the applied courses.

Find the detailed candidates’ list here.