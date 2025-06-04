IDBI Bank
IDBI JAM Admit Card 2025 For Grade O Posts OUT at idbibank.in- Direct Link Here
Posted on 04 Jun 2025
15:49 PM
The IDBI Bank released the admit card for the recruitment exam of Junior Assistant Manager (JAM), Grade O posts on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website of IDBI Bank at idbibank.in.
Through this recruitment drive, the IDBI Bank aims to fill 676 Junior Assistant Manager posts. According to the schedule, IDBI JAM Admit Card 2025 will be available for download till June 8, 2025. The recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 8, 2025.
IDBI JAM Grade O Admit Card 2025: Steps to download
IDBI JAM Admit Card 2025: Direct Link