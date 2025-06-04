IDBI Bank

IDBI JAM Admit Card 2025 For Grade O Posts OUT at idbibank.in- Direct Link Here

Posted on 04 Jun 2025
Candidates appearing for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website of IDBI Bank at idbibank.in
Through this recruitment drive, the IDBI Bank aims to fill 676 Junior Assistant Manager posts

The IDBI Bank released the admit card for the recruitment exam of Junior Assistant Manager (JAM), Grade O posts on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website of IDBI Bank at idbibank.in.

Through this recruitment drive, the IDBI Bank aims to fill 676 Junior Assistant Manager posts. According to the schedule, IDBI JAM Admit Card 2025 will be available for download till June 8, 2025. The recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 8, 2025.

IDBI JAM Grade O Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website of IDBI Bank at idbibank.in
  2. Click on careers link and then to current openings link
  3. Next, click on the link titled, “Recruitment of Junior Assistant Manager (JAM) Grade 'O' : 2025-26”
  4. Click on the link to download the call letter
  5. Enter your credentials to log in and submit
  6. Check your admit card displayed on the screen
  7. Download and keep a printout for further reference

IDBI JAM Admit Card 2025: Direct Link

