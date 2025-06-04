ICAR
NTA Closes ICAR AIEEA PG & AICE JRF/SRF 2025 Registration Tomorrow- Direct Links Here
Posted on 04 Jun 2025
13:48 PM
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the ICAR AIEEA PG & AICE JRF/SRF 2025 registration process on June 5, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for admission to postgraduate and doctoral degree programmes can find the direct link on the official website of ICAR at exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/.
According to the schedule, the correction window will open on June 7 and close on June 9, 2025. The examination will be held on July 3, 2025.
ICAR AIEEA PG & AICE JRF/SRF 2025 Registration: Steps to apply
AIEEA (PG)-2025 has a single paper of 2 hours duration. ICAR JRF/SRF (Ph.D.)-2025 Examination will be conducted in 72 Subjects at 89 Cities all over the country.
