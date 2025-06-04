NTA Closes ICAR AIEEA PG & AICE JRF/SRF 2025 Registration Tomorrow- Direct Links Here

Summary Candidates who want to apply for admission to postgraduate and doctoral degree programmes can find the direct link on the official website of ICAR at exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/ According to the schedule, the correction window will open on June 7 and close on June 9, 2025

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the ICAR AIEEA PG & AICE JRF/SRF 2025 registration process on June 5, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for admission to postgraduate and doctoral degree programmes can find the direct link on the official website of ICAR at exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/.

According to the schedule, the correction window will open on June 7 and close on June 9, 2025. The examination will be held on July 3, 2025.

ICAR AIEEA PG & AICE JRF/SRF 2025 Registration: Steps to apply

Visit the official website of ICAR at exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/ Click on ICAR AIEEA PG & AICE JRF/SRF 2025 registration link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details Click on submit and make the payment of the application fee Click on submit and download the confirmation page Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

AIEEA (PG)-2025 has a single paper of 2 hours duration. ICAR JRF/SRF (Ph.D.)-2025 Examination will be conducted in 72 Subjects at 89 Cities all over the country.

