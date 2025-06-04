ICAR

NTA Closes ICAR AIEEA PG & AICE JRF/SRF 2025 Registration Tomorrow- Direct Links Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 04 Jun 2025
13:48 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who want to apply for admission to postgraduate and doctoral degree programmes can find the direct link on the official website of ICAR at exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/
According to the schedule, the correction window will open on June 7 and close on June 9, 2025

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the ICAR AIEEA PG & AICE JRF/SRF 2025 registration process on June 5, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for admission to postgraduate and doctoral degree programmes can find the direct link on the official website of ICAR at exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/.

According to the schedule, the correction window will open on June 7 and close on June 9, 2025. The examination will be held on July 3, 2025.

ICAR AIEEA PG & AICE JRF/SRF 2025 Registration: Steps to apply

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official website of ICAR at exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/
  2. Click on ICAR AIEEA PG & AICE JRF/SRF 2025 registration link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details
  4. Click on submit and make the payment of the application fee
  5. Click on submit and download the confirmation page
  6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

AIEEA (PG)-2025 has a single paper of 2 hours duration. ICAR JRF/SRF (Ph.D.)-2025 Examination will be conducted in 72 Subjects at 89 Cities all over the country.

ICAR AIEEA PG 2025: Direct Link

AICE JRF/SRF 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 04 Jun 2025
13:49 PM
ICAR Registration Date ICAR AIEEA 2025
Similar stories
Indira Gandhi National Open University (Ignou)

IGNOU June TEE Hall Ticket 2025 Released at ignou.samarth.edu.in- Read Details Here

IDBI Bank

IDBI JAM Admit Card 2025 For Grade O Posts OUT at idbibank.in- Direct Link Here

Kerala SSLC

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan Declares Kerala SSLC Scrutiny, Revaluation Results 2025- Dire. . .

COMEDK UGET 2025

COMEDK UGET 2025 Final Answer Key Out on comedk.org - Calculate Probable Scores

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Indira Gandhi National Open University (Ignou)

IGNOU June TEE Hall Ticket 2025 Released at ignou.samarth.edu.in- Read Details Here

IDBI Bank

IDBI JAM Admit Card 2025 For Grade O Posts OUT at idbibank.in- Direct Link Here

Kerala SSLC

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan Declares Kerala SSLC Scrutiny, Revaluation Results 2025- Dire. . .

COMEDK UGET 2025

COMEDK UGET 2025 Final Answer Key Out on comedk.org - Calculate Probable Scores

Telangana government

TS Inter Supplementary Exam Result 2025 For 1st, 2nd Year Soon at tgbie.cgg.gov.in- D. . .

CLAT 2025

CLAT 2025 Counselling - 2nd Allotment List Out on consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality