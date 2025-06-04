Kerala SSLC

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan Declares Kerala SSLC Scrutiny, Revaluation Results 2025- Direct Link Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 04 Jun 2025
14:59 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have appeared for scrutiny and revaluation can check the results on the official website of Kerala SSLC at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in
A total of 426697 students have appeared for the examination in 2964 centres

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan announced the Kerala SSLC Scrutiny, Revaluation Results 2025. Candidates who have appeared for scrutiny and revaluation can check the results on the official website of Kerala SSLC at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

The Kerala SSLC result was announced on May 9. A total of 426697 students have appeared for the examination in 2964 centres. out of which 4,24,583 students have passed. An overall pass percentage of 99.5% has been registered this year.

Kerala SSLC Scrutiny, Revaluation Results 2025: Steps to check

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official website of Kerala SSLC at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in
  2. Click on Kerala SSLC Scrutiny, Revaluation Results 2025 link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details
  4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed
  5. Check the result and download the page
  6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

Kerala SSLC Scrutiny Result 2025: Direct Link

Kerala Revaluation Results 2025: Direct Link

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 04 Jun 2025
15:04 PM
Kerala SSLC Kerala government Results out
Similar stories
Indira Gandhi National Open University (Ignou)

IGNOU June TEE Hall Ticket 2025 Released at ignou.samarth.edu.in- Read Details Here

IDBI Bank

IDBI JAM Admit Card 2025 For Grade O Posts OUT at idbibank.in- Direct Link Here

COMEDK UGET 2025

COMEDK UGET 2025 Final Answer Key Out on comedk.org - Calculate Probable Scores

ICAR

NTA Closes ICAR AIEEA PG & AICE JRF/SRF 2025 Registration Tomorrow- Direct Links Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Indira Gandhi National Open University (Ignou)

IGNOU June TEE Hall Ticket 2025 Released at ignou.samarth.edu.in- Read Details Here

IDBI Bank

IDBI JAM Admit Card 2025 For Grade O Posts OUT at idbibank.in- Direct Link Here

COMEDK UGET 2025

COMEDK UGET 2025 Final Answer Key Out on comedk.org - Calculate Probable Scores

ICAR

NTA Closes ICAR AIEEA PG & AICE JRF/SRF 2025 Registration Tomorrow- Direct Links Here

Telangana government

TS Inter Supplementary Exam Result 2025 For 1st, 2nd Year Soon at tgbie.cgg.gov.in- D. . .

CLAT 2025

CLAT 2025 Counselling - 2nd Allotment List Out on consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality