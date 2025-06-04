Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan Declares Kerala SSLC Scrutiny, Revaluation Results 2025- Direct Link Here

Summary Candidates who have appeared for scrutiny and revaluation can check the results on the official website of Kerala SSLC at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in A total of 426697 students have appeared for the examination in 2964 centres

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan announced the Kerala SSLC Scrutiny, Revaluation Results 2025. Candidates who have appeared for scrutiny and revaluation can check the results on the official website of Kerala SSLC at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

The Kerala SSLC result was announced on May 9. A total of 426697 students have appeared for the examination in 2964 centres. out of which 4,24,583 students have passed. An overall pass percentage of 99.5% has been registered this year.

Kerala SSLC Scrutiny, Revaluation Results 2025: Steps to check

Visit the official website of Kerala SSLC at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in Click on Kerala SSLC Scrutiny, Revaluation Results 2025 link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details Click on submit and your result will be displayed Check the result and download the page Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

Kerala SSLC Scrutiny Result 2025: Direct Link

Kerala Revaluation Results 2025: Direct Link

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.