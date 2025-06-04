Kerala SSLC
Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan Declares Kerala SSLC Scrutiny, Revaluation Results 2025- Direct Link Here
Posted on 04 Jun 2025
14:59 PM
The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan announced the Kerala SSLC Scrutiny, Revaluation Results 2025. Candidates who have appeared for scrutiny and revaluation can check the results on the official website of Kerala SSLC at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.
The Kerala SSLC result was announced on May 9. A total of 426697 students have appeared for the examination in 2964 centres. out of which 4,24,583 students have passed. An overall pass percentage of 99.5% has been registered this year.
Kerala SSLC Scrutiny, Revaluation Results 2025: Steps to check
For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.