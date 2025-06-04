COMEDK UGET 2025

COMEDK UGET 2025 Final Answer Key Out on comedk.org - Calculate Probable Scores

Our Correspondent
Posted on 04 Jun 2025
14:37 PM

Summary
The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the UGET 2025 Engineering Entrance Exam final answer key today, June 4.
Candidates who appeared for the exam or raised objections can now download and check the answer key from the official website — comedk.org.

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the UGET 2025 Engineering Entrance Exam final answer key today, June 4. Candidates who appeared for the exam or raised objections can now download and check the answer key from the official website — comedk.org.

To access the COMEDK UGET 2025 answer key, candidates need to log in using their user ID and password.

The provisional answer key was published on May 28, and the challenge window was open until May 30, allowing candidates to dispute any discrepancies. Following the closing of the objection window, subject experts reviewed the challenges and prepared the answer key based on them.

However, no further objections can be raised against the final answer key after its release.

According to the official website, the result and rank card release is scheduled for June 7. Using the final answer key, candidates can now calculate their expected scores ahead of the official result declaration. As per the COMEDK UGET 2025 marking scheme, candidates will be awarded one mark for each correct response, and there is no negative marking.

For more updates and important notifications, candidates are advised to keep checking the official COMEDK website regularly.

Last updated on 04 Jun 2025
14:39 PM
COMEDK UGET 2025 Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka Answer Key COMEDK COMEDK UGET
