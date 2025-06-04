IGNOU June TEE Hall Ticket 2025 Released at ignou.samarth.edu.in- Read Details Here

Summary Candidates who have registered for the IGNOU TEE June 2025 exam can download the hall ticket through the official website at ignou.samarth.edu.in According to the schedule, the IGNOU June TEE 2025 exam is scheduled to be held from June 12 to July 19

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) released the June Term End Examination (TEE) hall ticket 2025 for Online and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes today, June 4. Candidates who have registered for the IGNOU TEE June 2025 exam can download the hall ticket through the official website at ignou.samarth.edu.in.

According to the schedule, the IGNOU June TEE 2025 exam is scheduled to be held from June 12 to July 19. The exams will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift will take place from 10 am to 1 pm, while the exam for the evening shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

“As informed earlier through Public Notice and Notification through Regional Centres, no request for change of Examination Centre will be entertained in any case, and all the learners are required to appear for the June 2025 TEE as per the Examination Centre applied by them in the Examination Form,” the official notice read.

ADVERTISEMENT

IGNOU TEE Hall Ticket 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website at ignou.samarth.edu.in Enter the required login details and click the “Login” button A new window will open, click the “Hall Admit Card” under the examination section IGNOU June TEE 2025 hall ticket download link will appear on the screen Click the “View” button and download the IGNOU June TEE 2025 hall ticket