Indira Gandhi National Open University (Ignou)

IGNOU June TEE Hall Ticket 2025 Released at ignou.samarth.edu.in- Read Details Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 04 Jun 2025
18:43 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have registered for the IGNOU TEE June 2025 exam can download the hall ticket through the official website at ignou.samarth.edu.in
According to the schedule, the IGNOU June TEE 2025 exam is scheduled to be held from June 12 to July 19

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) released the June Term End Examination (TEE) hall ticket 2025 for Online and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes today, June 4. Candidates who have registered for the IGNOU TEE June 2025 exam can download the hall ticket through the official website at ignou.samarth.edu.in.

According to the schedule, the IGNOU June TEE 2025 exam is scheduled to be held from June 12 to July 19. The exams will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift will take place from 10 am to 1 pm, while the exam for the evening shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

“As informed earlier through Public Notice and Notification through Regional Centres, no request for change of Examination Centre will be entertained in any case, and all the learners are required to appear for the June 2025 TEE as per the Examination Centre applied by them in the Examination Form,” the official notice read.

ADVERTISEMENT

IGNOU TEE Hall Ticket 2025: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website at ignou.samarth.edu.in
  2. Enter the required login details and click the “Login” button
  3. A new window will open, click the “Hall Admit Card” under the examination section
  4. IGNOU June TEE 2025 hall ticket download link will appear on the screen
  5. Click the “View” button and download the IGNOU June TEE 2025 hall ticket
Last updated on 04 Jun 2025
18:44 PM
Indira Gandhi National Open University (Ignou) IGNOU IGNOU TEE Admit Card
Similar stories
IDBI Bank

IDBI JAM Admit Card 2025 For Grade O Posts OUT at idbibank.in- Direct Link Here

Kerala SSLC

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan Declares Kerala SSLC Scrutiny, Revaluation Results 2025- Dire. . .

COMEDK UGET 2025

COMEDK UGET 2025 Final Answer Key Out on comedk.org - Calculate Probable Scores

ICAR

NTA Closes ICAR AIEEA PG & AICE JRF/SRF 2025 Registration Tomorrow- Direct Links Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
IDBI Bank

IDBI JAM Admit Card 2025 For Grade O Posts OUT at idbibank.in- Direct Link Here

Kerala SSLC

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan Declares Kerala SSLC Scrutiny, Revaluation Results 2025- Dire. . .

COMEDK UGET 2025

COMEDK UGET 2025 Final Answer Key Out on comedk.org - Calculate Probable Scores

ICAR

NTA Closes ICAR AIEEA PG & AICE JRF/SRF 2025 Registration Tomorrow- Direct Links Here

Telangana government

TS Inter Supplementary Exam Result 2025 For 1st, 2nd Year Soon at tgbie.cgg.gov.in- D. . .

CLAT 2025

CLAT 2025 Counselling - 2nd Allotment List Out on consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality