Final Merit List of UPSC CDS I 2024 Out: How to Check Result

Posted on 08 Jan 2025
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC CDS I Final Merit List 2024.
Candidates who appeared for the Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS) can now access and download the merit list from the official website at upsc.gov.in.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC CDS I Final Merit List 2024. Candidates who appeared for the Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS) can now access and download the merit list from the official website at upsc.gov.in.

How to Download UPSC CDS I Final Merit List 2024

  1. Visit the official website upsc.gov.in.
  2. Navigate to the “What’s New” section on the homepage.
  3. Click the link titled, ‘Final Result: Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2024 (OTA)’. A PDF document will open containing the names and roll numbers of qualified candidates.
  4. Locate the candidate’s roll number and name in the list.
  5. Download the PDF and keep a printout for future reference.
A total of 590 candidates have secured positions on the final merit list. Among them, 470 male candidates and 120 female candidates have been shortlisted. These candidates will join the 121st Short Service Commission Course (Men) and the 35th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course, both set to commence in April 2025.

The Medical Examination results of candidates have not been considered for the merit list preparation. The candidature of all selected candidates is provisional, subject to verification of date of birth and educational qualifications by Army Headquarters.

The marks of candidates will be available on the UPSC website within 15 days of the final result announcement and will remain accessible for 30 days.

