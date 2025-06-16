MHT CET 2025 PCM Result Out on cetcell.mahacet.org - Download Link & Counselling Details

MHT CET 2025

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has officially announced the MHT CET 2025 result for the PCM group today, June 16. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can now access their scores by visiting the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org. This year, over 4.2 lakh candidates appeared for the examination conducted for admission to engineering and technology courses in the state.

To check their results, candidates need to log in using their registered email address and password. The result sheet contains vital details including the candidate’s name, roll number, date of birth, parent’s names, subject-wise marks, overall percentile score, qualification status, category, subject group, All India Rank (AIR), and application number.

The MHT CET 2025 PCM examination was conducted between April 19 and May 5, with a special retest held on May 5 for approximately 27,837 candidates.

The result for the PCB group is scheduled for release tomorrow, June 17. Qualified candidates from both PCM and PCB groups will need to participate in the upcoming counselling process, which is expected to commence later this month. The counselling will involve three rounds of seat allotment, determining admissions to various undergraduate engineering and pharmacy courses across Maharashtra.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official CET Cell portals for further updates regarding counselling registration, document verification, and choice filling dates.

Find the direct result download link here.

