MHT CET 3 Year LLB 2025 Toppers List - Five Candidates Score Perfect 100 Percentile!

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) Cell has officially declared the results for the MH CET 3-Year LLB 2025 entrance examination. In a remarkable achievement, five candidates — Ganesh Sunilrao Chaudhar, Somnath Suman Ramayan Sudhanshu, Shrihari Manjunath Prabhu, Swapnil Singh, and Tanmay Ashok Chindaliya — have secured a perfect 100 percentile, topping the competitive law entrance exam.

This year, a total of 94,506 candidates registered for the entrance test conducted for admissions to the 3-year Bachelor of Laws (LLB) programme offered by various law colleges across Maharashtra. Of these, 74,621 candidates appeared for the exam. Notably, all candidates who attempted the exam were awarded non-zero scores.

Among those who appeared, the gender-wise breakdown revealed 49,406 male candidates, 25,213 female candidates, and two candidates identifying as others. Students can now access their MH CET 3-Year LLB 2025 result on the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org — by entering their application ID and date of birth to download the individual scorecards.

Candidates who have qualified in the entrance exam will now be eligible to participate in the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for seat allotment. Through this process, applicants will need to register separately, fill in their college and course preferences, and participate in the counselling rounds.

Seat allotment will be determined based on each candidate’s merit position in the exam, availability of seats, and preferences submitted during CAP registration. The CET Cell is expected to announce the detailed MH CET 3-Year LLB 2025 counselling schedule shortly on the official website.