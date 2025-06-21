MHT CET 2025

MHT CET 3 Year LLB 2025 Toppers List - Five Candidates Score Perfect 100 Percentile!

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 21 Jun 2025
10:30 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) Cell has officially declared the results for the MH CET 3-Year LLB 2025 entrance examination.
Five candidates have secured a perfect 100 percentile, topping the competitive law entrance exam.

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) Cell has officially declared the results for the MH CET 3-Year LLB 2025 entrance examination. In a remarkable achievement, five candidates — Ganesh Sunilrao Chaudhar, Somnath Suman Ramayan Sudhanshu, Shrihari Manjunath Prabhu, Swapnil Singh, and Tanmay Ashok Chindaliya — have secured a perfect 100 percentile, topping the competitive law entrance exam.

Madhyamik 2026 Selection Test Dates OUT: WBBSE Issues Summative Schedule for Classes 6-10
Madhyamik 2026 Selection Test Dates OUT: WBBSE Issues Summative Schedule for Classes 6-10

This year, a total of 94,506 candidates registered for the entrance test conducted for admissions to the 3-year Bachelor of Laws (LLB) programme offered by various law colleges across Maharashtra. Of these, 74,621 candidates appeared for the exam. Notably, all candidates who attempted the exam were awarded non-zero scores.

Among those who appeared, the gender-wise breakdown revealed 49,406 male candidates, 25,213 female candidates, and two candidates identifying as others. Students can now access their MH CET 3-Year LLB 2025 result on the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org — by entering their application ID and date of birth to download the individual scorecards.

ADVERTISEMENT
Indian Navy Agniveer SSR/MR Result 2025 Out, Stage II from June 30 - Result &amp; Admit Card Link
Indian Navy Agniveer SSR/MR Result 2025 Out, Stage II from June 30 - Result &amp; Admit Card Link

Candidates who have qualified in the entrance exam will now be eligible to participate in the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for seat allotment. Through this process, applicants will need to register separately, fill in their college and course preferences, and participate in the counselling rounds.

Seat allotment will be determined based on each candidate’s merit position in the exam, availability of seats, and preferences submitted during CAP registration. The CET Cell is expected to announce the detailed MH CET 3-Year LLB 2025 counselling schedule shortly on the official website.

Last updated on 21 Jun 2025
10:33 AM
MHT CET 2025 MHT CET MAH LLB CET 2025 Toppers list
Similar stories
WBBSE

Madhyamik 2026 Selection Test Dates OUT: WBBSE Issues Summative Schedule for Classes . . .

RRB Exam

RRB NTPC 2025 Exams Rescheduled! Check Revised Updates

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

UPSC CDS, NDA & NA II 2025 Registration Window Closes Today- Apply Link Here

TSCHE

TSCHE Revises Admission Schedule for TS DOST 2025 Phase 3- Check Details Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
RRB Exam

RRB NTPC 2025 Exams Rescheduled! Check Revised Updates

WBBSE

Madhyamik 2026 Selection Test Dates OUT: WBBSE Issues Summative Schedule for Classes . . .

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

UPSC CDS, NDA & NA II 2025 Registration Window Closes Today- Apply Link Here

TSCHE

TSCHE Revises Admission Schedule for TS DOST 2025 Phase 3- Check Details Here

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology
Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT)

A new leader from Odisha emerges in the global university rankings, securing the No. . . .

MHT CET

MAH LLB CET 2025 Result Today at cetcell.mahacet.org- Latest Details Inside

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality